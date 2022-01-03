Samsung unveils first 4K and 8K TVs with 144Hz displays

Samsung has unveiled its latest Neo QLED TVs, which according to Engadget, are the first 4K and 8K displays to pair with 144Hz inputs.

The tech giant revealed its new TV sets ahead of the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), set to take place between the 5th and 8th of January.

Samsung said its next generation of TV sets — which include microLED and lifestyle TVs in addition to the new Neo QLED models — offer “advancements in picture and sound quality, more screen size options, customizable accessories and an upgraded interface”.

Customers may not yet be able to take advantage of the extra fluidity provided by the 144Hz displays in Samsung’s new 4K and 8K Neo QLED TVs, as even the most powerful PCs find it difficult to display high-speed 4K and 8K visuals.

However, they can rest assured that their premium TV will not become outdated any time soon.

Samsung has upgraded its 4K and 8K Neo LED TVs to have 14-bit backlighting — up from 12-bit — and Shape Adaptive Light technology, which leverages the Neo Quantum Processor to improve the brightness and accuracy of all shapes on the screen.

The company’s latest microLED models are now bezel-free, offer a 10% broader colour range than previous models, and will be available in three different sizes — 89-inch, 101-inch, and 110-inch.

Samsung’s new lifestyle TVs will be available in sizes between 32 and 85-inches and have a new matte display with anti-glare, anti-reflection, and anti-fingerprint properties.

The tech giant also enhanced its TV software with a new home screen that provides easy access to streaming content and a gaming hub to launch cloud-based and console games.

Included in the software changes is the ability to purchase and display NFTs.

Samsung is yet to announce availability and pricing for its next generation of TVs.

