Most anticipated gadgets of 2022

2022 is set to be an exciting year for technology, with several much-anticipated gadgets expected to launch over the next 12 months.

From powerful telescopes that consumers can use to immerse themselves in the stars to ultra-thin and high-quality TVs, to drones with a range of up to 500km — there is a lot to look forward to this year.

Below are some of the most anticipated gadgets set to launch in 2022.

Several of the products listed are featured as CES 2022 Innovation Award Honorees.

Unistellar eVscope 2

The Unistellar eVscope 2 is the world’s most powerful digital telescope available to consumers.

Unistellar says the eVscope 2 utilises cutting-edge optics and Nikon’s Electronic Eyepiece technology.

“eVscope 2 users experience the beauty and secrets of deep space, faster and clearer than ever before; they can also challenge the frontiers of our knowledge in partnership with scientists, through daily user-friendly observation campaigns,” the company said.

Valve Steam Deck

According to Valve Corporation, the Steam Deck “brings the Steam games and features you love to a powerful and convenient form factor that you can take wherever you go.”

Steam Deck users will be able to choose between navigating AAA games with a joystick, trackpad, touch screen, or a combination of all three controls in their gameplay.

The gaming device features a 7-inch screen, a powerful AMD processor, 16GB of LPDDR5, and a 40Wh battery — which Valve says will provide up to 8 hours of uninterrupted gameplay.

The Steam Deck can also be used as a PC and can connect to external displays with a dock that will be sold separately.

TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni router

TP-Link’s new router uses mechanically rotating antennas that automatically unfold and rotate to provide the best possible Wi-Fi signal.

The AXE200 features enhanced tri-band speed, adding a 6Ghz band to the common 5Ghz and 2.4Ghz network options.

It supports OneMesh for whole-home WiFi coverage and comes with 10G and 2.5G WAN/LAN ports.

Upcoming VR/AR headsets from Apple and Meta

Meta’s Project Cambria VR headset has no confirmed release date yet. However, the general consensus is that the new device will launch in late 2022, GFinity reported.

The company’s new VR headset is said to offer several enhancements over the Oculus Quest 2, including face and eye-tracking, the inclusion of a camera, and thinner lenses.

As a result of the new lenses, the Project Cambria headset will have a thinner profile than previous headsets from the company.

Meta released a teaser trailer of the Project Cambria headset in October 2021, hinting at the design of the upcoming VR device.

Apple’s augmented reality (AR) headset is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The headset is rumoured to carry a pair of processors, with the primary processing unit similar to Apple’s powerful M1 chip. The secondary chip is designed to handle all sensor-related computing.

According to Kuo, the device will work independently of iOS and Mac devices and will feature two 4K OLED microdisplays and at least six to eight optical modules.

Kuo also said that the headset, and the iPhone 14, will support Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

DJ25 — Fuel-cell powered VTOL

The DJ25 is the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) commercial drone platform.

Developed by Doosan Mobility and JOUAV, the drone uses Proton-Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) technology, enabling it to stay in flight for up to 5 and half hours.

The VTOL drone can also travel up to 500km in a single flight, making it suitable for long-distance inspections, as well as large scale site surveying and mapping.

TCL X9 8K OD Zero Mini-LED TV

TCL promises that the Google TV-powered X9 delivers revolutionary optics, combined with an ultra-thin design and immersive audio.

The TV packs a crisp 85-inch 8K display and 25 powerful Onkyo-tuned drivers into the company’s slimmest ever frame.

The TCL X9 uses miniLED technology and features a variable refresh rate ranging from 48Hz to 120Hz.

