Razer launches new Covid mask with built-in voice booster

Gaming peripheral manufacturer Razer has unveiled its second Covid-19 mask, dubbed the Razer Zephyr Pro.

The new mask succeeds the standard Razer Zephyr, which sold out shortly after going on sale in October 2021.

Razer initially only showcased the first mask as a concept called “Project Hazel” during CES 2021.

While it was initially brushed off as a gimmick, it proved so popular with fans that it ultimately became an actual product.

This year’s Pro variant features the same N95 Grade filters that provide two-way protection against bacteria and particulate matter.

They are fitted with dual fans with two adjustable speeds for moving air through the mask to allow for easy breathing.

On the exterior, the filters are surrounded by customisable RGB ring lights with 16.8 million possible colours and a range of effects to choose from.

To allow others to see (and read) your lips, the mask is made from transparent silicone and comes with interior lighting for better visibility.

The mask’s lighting and fan speeds can be controlled using a purpose-built app.

What makes the Pro different from its predecessor, is a feature that should help solve another big problem with communicating while wearing a mask — muffled speech.

The Zephyr Pro features a voice amplification system that should make your speech louder to those around you.

The company is currently in the process of having this system patented.

The new mask comes with replaceable 3-day filters that can be bought from Razer’s online shop.

The Razer Zephyr Pro will cost $150 (R2,382, excl. VAT and import costs) — $50 (R793) more than the first-generation Zephyr.

Razer has not yet revealed when the new mask will be available.

