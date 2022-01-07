Asus announces world’s first 17-inch laptop with foldable display

Asus has ventured into the foldable market with what it describes as “the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop”.
Revealed at CES 2022, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold can be used as a full 17-inch laptop when set behind its detachable Bluetooth keyboard, or it can fold to become the common clamshell shape with a touchscreen keyboard on the lower half.
When folded, the Zenbook 17 Fold offers a 12.5-inch screen and uses a custom software package to determine which half of the screen different apps appear on.
The foldable laptop can be used in a number of modes, including tablet mode, book mode, on-screen keyboard mode, and laptop mode.
Shipping with Windows 11 out of the box, it has an Intel Core i7-1250U processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of solid-state memory.
The foldable laptop has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,920-pixels, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6E.
It has a Harman Kardon-certified quad-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system and a high-capacity 75Wh battery.
Asus has not yet revealed pricing for Zenbook 17 Fold but has said it will be made available “mid-year” in 2022.
|Asus Zenbook 17 Fold
|Display
|17.3-inch 2,560 x 1,920 FOLED
|CPU
|Intel® Core™ i7-1250U
|RAM
|16GB
|GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
|Storage
|1TB SSD
|Dimensions
|378.5 x 287.6 x 8.7 – 11.7 mm (1.65kg)
