Asus announces world’s first 17-inch laptop with foldable display

Asus has ventured into the foldable market with what it describes as “the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop”.

Revealed at CES 2022, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold can be used as a full 17-inch laptop when set behind its detachable Bluetooth keyboard, or it can fold to become the common clamshell shape with a touchscreen keyboard on the lower half.

When folded, the Zenbook 17 Fold offers a 12.5-inch screen and uses a custom software package to determine which half of the screen different apps appear on.

The foldable laptop can be used in a number of modes, including tablet mode, book mode, on-screen keyboard mode, and laptop mode.

Shipping with Windows 11 out of the box, it has an Intel Core i7-1250U processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of solid-state memory.

The foldable laptop has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,920-pixels, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6E.

It has a Harman Kardon-certified quad-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system and a high-capacity 75Wh battery.

Asus has not yet revealed pricing for Zenbook 17 Fold but has said it will be made available “mid-year” in 2022.