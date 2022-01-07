All the devices that need electromagnetic interference certificates in South Africa

Among the electric and electronic devices that now require certificates of compliance for electromagnetic compatibility in South Africa are toasters, irons, hotplates and grills.

This is according to product guidelines the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) published on its website.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) issued a notice earlier this week for electronics and electrical appliance manufacturers.

It stated that all electrical and electronic devices in South Africa that do not have radio frequency modules must have valid electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) certificates recognised by the SABS.

According to iSERT, electromagnetic compatibility “is the branch of electrical engineering concerned with the unintentional generation, propagation and reception of electromagnetic energy which may cause unwanted effects such as electromagnetic interference or even physical damage in operational equipment.”

Icasa’s notice came after both regulators were met with criticism when they tried to implement a new compliance regime in 2017.

Among the concerns was that only compliance certificates from test laboratories authorised and integrated into the SABS Authorised Laboratory Programme (A-Lab) would be recognised.

Icasa and the SABS have now changed their approach, recognising internationally accredited labs.

A-Lab programme participants will receive faster service because the SABS has a streamlined process with affiliates, Icasa stated.

According to product guidelines published by the SABS, all electrical components that emit noise must receive a conformance assessment. These include:

Electronic circuit board — If a product, including the integrated circuit, uses direct current to control the product, electromagnetic waves are generated. DC products also emit noise, therefore it requires conformance assessment.

Motor — A motor that uses an Electrical Motor Coil generates electromagnetic waves while operating. Any motor generates electromagnetic waves.

Driver/Rectifier — Simple lighting (bulbs) do not generate electromagnetic waves. However, if it uses a driver or a rectifier to operate it, it generates noise, therefore it requires conformance assessment.

Commutator motor — If a product has a Commutator Motor, it generates noise, therefore it requires conformance assessment.

Oscillator clock — If a product has an oscillator clock, it generates noise, therefore it requires conformance assessment.

SABS EMC/COC Product Guideline

Equipment included in the SABS EMC certificates of compliance product guidelines are:

Industrial, scientific and medical equipment

Sound and television broadcast receivers

Household appliances and electric tools

Electrical lighting

IT equipment

Alarm systems

Low-voltage switchgear and controlgear assemblies

Electrical equipment for measurement, control and laboratory use

Uninterruptible power systems

SABS EMC CoC Product Guidelines

Now read: Most anticipated gadgets of 2022