Metaverse is “off-limits” to Apple â€” Report

Apple’s VR and AR headset will be intended for shorter experiences, with the company seeking to avoid the metaverse vision, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

“Here’s one word I’d be shocked to hear on stage when Apple announces its headset: metaverse,” Gurman wrote.

“I’ve been told pretty directly that the idea of a completely virtual world where users can escape to â€” like they can in Meta Platforms/Facebook’s vision of the future â€” is off-limits from Apple.”

Instead, Apple’s headset will be focused on “bursts of gaming, communication, and content consumption”, and it won’t be a device for all-day use.

Apple has not released much information relating to its AR headset, but concept maker Ian Zelbo created renders of the device based on rumours of how it will look.

According to well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it is expected that Apple will launch its headset in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Kuo said that the headset would work independently of a MacOS or iOS device and pack a pair of processors, with the main processing unit similar to Apple’s powerful M1 chip.

Apple View – Seeing is believing.

See more 8K images on my redesigned website https://t.co/ToMRGEPuWu pic.twitter.com/gkLgUj92Np â€” Ian Zelbo (@RendersbyIan) December 20, 2021

The secondary processor will handle all sensor-related computing.

The headset is said to have dual-4K OLED microdisplays and at least six to eight optical modules.

“Apple’s AR headset requires a separate processor as the computing power of the sensor is significantly higher than that of the iPhone,” Kuo said.

“The AR headset requires at least 6-8 optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services to users.”

“In comparison, an iPhone requires up to 3 optical modules running simultaneously and does not require continuous computing,” he added.

Kuo said that the headset would also support Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

