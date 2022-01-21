The price of a 1TB portable drive has not decreased as significantly over the past ten years as one would have expected as technology advances.

Prices over time in South Africa have only dropped approximately 14% between 2012 and 2022.

The approximate average price of a 1TB portable drive in 2012 was R877, compared to R753 in 2022.

Regarding the best deals, the cheapest 1TB portable drive we could find in 2012 went for R699, while today, the most-affordable option goes for R649.

Wootware Computers founder Rory Magee told MyBroadband that a possible explanation could be that the need for local storage has declined.

“It could be a variety of factors [such as] faster internet connections leading to people using streaming services and needing less local storage,” he said.

He explained that another possible reason could be that solid-state drives (SSDs) compete with conventional storage.

Another aspect to consider is that, while 1TB portable drives haven’t dropped much in price over the years, they have been improved upon by enhancing transfer rates and using more advanced USB connections.

As a result, the implementation of newer technologies into the storage devices may have made them more expensive to produce.

Dreamward Tech director, Jess Raftopoulos, explained that another cause was an upsurge in the mining of Chia coins.

Founded by BitTorrent protocol creator Bram Cohen, Chia cryptocurrency mining is based on the hard disk storage space available rather than processing power.

“Not too long ago, Chia mining became a popular avenue that was explored for cryptocurrency mining. The increased demand for hard drives resulted in inevitable price increases,” she said.

She also explained that the minimum price of portable drives would reach a limit.

“Eventually, they will reach the lowest price possible in order to remain profitable to both the manufacturer and their various distribution channels,” she said.

US cloud storage and data backup company Backblaze concurred, explaining that while the costs of 1TB portable hard drives have not dropped recently, the average cost per gigabyte (GB) has fallen substantially over the years.

Backblaze said the rate of decline of the average cost per GB has slowed in recent years — which is to be expected as it approaches a minimum.

However, a Forbes report from 2020 — based on the Digital Storage Technology Newsletter published by Coughlin and Associates — tells a different story.

It revealed that the average selling price for disk drives reached a low of around $50 (R770) in 2011, after which it began to climb again — and continued to do so into early 2020.

The analysis focused on Seagate, Western Digital, and Hitachi Global Storage Technologies (HGST; acquired by Western Digital in 2012) but did not specify the size of the HDDs used.

Looking forward, Seagate has developed what it terms “MACH.2” technology that offers significant speed improvements while bringing the company’s cost of production down, according to a report from The Register.

The technology uses a dual-actuator system instead of the single actuator used in current HDDs — and Seagate says MACH.2 doubles the input/output performance.

MACH.2 is “still in a technology-staging mode”, according to Seagate senior vice president of marketing Jeff Fochtman.

“A notable benefit to dual actuator technology standardization is that it drastically cuts down test time, and therefore, hard drive production time is greatly reduced,” The Register quoted Fochtman as saying.

“This is a benefit we’re looking forward to recognizing on the cost side of the business.”

