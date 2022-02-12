Best deals on big screen TVs

South Africans who want to watch 4K and higher resolution content on a big screen in the comfort of their homes have several options to choose from.

Retailers such as Takealot, Everyshop, and Samsung are offering a range of deals on big-screen 4K and 8K TVs.

MyBroadband found ten of the best deals on these TVs. The smallest screen size considered was 70 inches, and the largest we included was 86 inches.

The smallest TV — which is also the cheapest — is the Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal Processor Smart TV, which Takealot is selling for R17,495.

In comparison, the largest TV in this comparison is the LG 86-inch Nanocell 4K UHD ThinQ Smart TV, which Everyshop is offering for R31,999.

The cheapest 8K TV is the Hisense 75-inch ULED 8K Smart TV and it is available from Hirsch’s for R53,199.

Samsung’s 75-inch QLED 8K Smart TV is the most expensive on the list at R94,699 from Takealot.

Takealot is also selling the LG 75-inch NanoCell 8K Smart TV for R64,999.

While these 8K TVs are similar in size, their prices differ significantly based on the technology they use.

Samsung’s quantum dot LED (QLED) technology promises to be more energy-efficient and offer enhanced brightness and colour vibrancy. These panels have a metallic quantum dot filter between the backlight and the panel itself.

LG’s NanoCell technology uses a filter layer in the TV that absorbs specific wavelengths of light which increases colour depth as wavelengths that would red, blue, and green pixels are filtered out.

Hisense’s ULED technology uses software to enhance the brightness, colour, motion, and various other elements of a regular LED panel.

According to VSS Monitoring, QLED offers the best picture quality and viewing experience of the three, but LG’s and Hisense’s technologies are more cost-effective.

Here are ten of the best big-screen TV deals in South Africa.

Samsung 70-inch UHD Crystal Processor 4K Smart TV — R17,495

Hisense 75-inch UHD Smart LED TV — R19,499

Samsung 75-inch Crystal Processor 4K UHD TV — R23,499

Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV — R26,999

LG 82-inch 4K UHD ThingQ Smart TV — R27,999

Hisense 85-inch UHD Smart TV — R30,499

LG 86-inch Nanocell 4K UHD ThinQ Smart TV — R31,999

Hisense 75-inch ULED 8K Smart TV — R53,199

LG 75-inch NanoCell 8K Smart TV — R64,999

Samsung 75-inch QLED 8K Smart TV — R94,699