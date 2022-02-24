Takealot Fire Sale tech deals — including a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for R16,500

Takealot launched its Fire Sale on Thursday, 24 February, and is offering deals on a wide range of tech products up until Sunday, 6 March.

The South African ecommerce giant is offering deals on products such as headsets, TVs, and smartphones and states that customers can save up to 45% on certain items.

MyBroadband found fifteen of the best deals available as part of Takealot’s Fire Sale.

One of the most notable deals is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G with 256GB of internal storage for R16,500.

The smartphone offers 5G connectivity, 8GB RAM, and a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate when unfolded. Takealot is only offering the deal on the Phantom Black model.

Another smartphone deal that catches the eye is the iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage for R16,999.

Takealot is also selling two variations of Sennheiser’s over-ear Bluetooth headphones — the HD 350BT and HD 450BT — for R1,119 and R1,999, respectively.

Both models offer 30 hours of battery life, fast USB-C charging, and a dedicated voice assistant button.

Console gamers can grab the Xbox Series X for R11,299, and Garmin fans can buy the company’s Instinct Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch for R3,499.

Other notable deals include the Samsung 55-inch Lifestyle Frame 4K Smart TV and 24-inch FHD IPS Monitor for R17,999 and R2,489, respectively.

Fifteen of the best tech-related Takealot Fire Sale deals are listed below.

Edifier G4-BLRE 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound Gaming Headset — R699

Sennheiser HD 350BT and 450BT Over-Ear Headphones — R1,199 and R1,999

Samsung 24-inch FHD IPS Monitor (LF24T350F) — R2,489

Jabra Elite 85t Wireless ANC Earbuds with HearThrough — R2,999

Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch — R3,499

Samsung 43-inch UHD Crystal Processor 4K Smart TV (AU7000) — R6,989

Suunto 9 Baro Smart Watch (Granite Blue Titanium) — R8,499

Xbox Series X — R11,299

Epson Home Projector EF-100B — R12,849

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (Phantom Black) — R16,500

Apple iPhone 13 128GB — R16,999

Exway Wave Hub Electric Skateboard — R16,999

Samsung 55-inch Lifestyle Frame 4K Smart TV — R20,995

Seagate LaCie 2Big Dock 16TB (STGB16000400) — R19,999

MSI Pulse GL66 Core i7 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD Gaming Notebook (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 3060) — R27,999