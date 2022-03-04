Most expensive large screen TV in South Africa — R699,999

South Africa’s most expensive TV is the R699,999 Samsung 98-inch 98Q900R 8K QLED, and it still holds the title despite being almost three years old.

Samsung launched its Q900 QLED range of TVs in South Africa in April 2019.

The TVs use Quantum Dot LED TV (QLED) technology, which essentially involves putting a quantum dot colour filter in front of a traditional LED backlight.

The quantum dot colour filter results in enhanced contrast, and Samsung’s QLED TV displays can reach 4,000 nits at peak brightness on its top TVs.

At 98-inches, the 98Q900R offers one of the largest displays available on a TV in South Africa — only Hisense’s 4K laser TVs have larger screens.

Samsung’s Q900R 8K Smart TV offers a full 7,680×4,320-pixel resolution with a 200Hz motion rate. The display has a total of 33 million pixels.

The TV features AI-powered upscaling and HDR support, making lower resolution content look higher quality.

The Q900R range also features what Samsung calls Intelligent Mode, which adapts the picture brightness and sound to match the conditions in the room.

It also sports 60W sound output, 8K dimming, ambient mode, voice command, Bluetooth connectivity, and has four HDMI and three USB ports.

Beyond South Africa’s borders, even more expensive TVs are on sale.

One such beast of a screen is LG’s 325-inch 8K Direct-View LED (DVLED) TV.

According to a CNET report, the 325-inch LG 8K DVLED TV costs $1.7 million (R26 million).

There are several potential contenders for the most expensive TV in the world, such as the Stuart Hughes Prestige HD Supreme Rose Edition and the Titan Zeus.

The Stuart Hughes TV carries a price tag of $2.26 million (R35 million), while the Titan Zeus costs $1.6 million (R25 million). However, both TVs are quite old.

Like the LG, the Titan Zeus has a monstrous screen size, coming in with an even larger 370-inch panel.

The Stuart Hughes Prestige HD Supreme Rose Edition holds such a hefty price tag as it has 28 kilograms of gold and rose gold, 72 diamonds, and alligator skin worked into its design.