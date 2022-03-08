2022 iPad Air launched — with M1 power

Apple unveiled a new iPad Air at its “Peek Performance” event on Tuesday, 8 March 2022.

The thin and light tablet boasts significant performance improvements thanks to Apple’s M1 chip, the same processor that powers the company’s latest high-end Mac computers.

Apple claimed the M1 offers 60% faster performance than the A14 Bionic in the previous iPad Air and is twice as fast as the best-selling Windows laptop in its price range.

In addition, the company has promised the iPad Air is a “mobile gaming powerhouse” with double the graphics performance of its predecessor.

The display of the new iPad Air measures 10.9 inches, with a resolution of 2,360 by 1,640.

It offers 500 nit brightness, a P3 wide colour gamut, and an anti-reflective screen coating for use in brightly-lit environments.

For better selfies and video conferencing, the iPad Air features a 12MP ultrawide camera on the front with support for Apple’s Centre Stage feature, which automatically detects people in the shot and adjusts its framing accordingly.

Another improvement is an upgraded USB-C port with twice as fast data transfer rates at up to 10Gbps.

For wireless connectivity, users will again be able to choose between Wi-Fi only models and versions with cellular connectivity, this time with 5G sub-6GHz and mmWave support.

Storage is only offered in two tiers — 64GB and 256GB.

There is more to choose from when it comes to colours, with five options available — grey, white, pink, purple, and blue.

Availability and pricing

The 2022 iPad Air will be available on pre-order in the US from 11 March 2022, with shipping starting a week later on 18 March 2022.

The entry-level Wi-Fi-0nly model will carry a price tag of $599 (R9,173, while the cheapest Wi-Fi + Cellular version will start at $749 (R11,470).

The iStore is yet to confirm South African availability, launch dates and pricing.

Below are images and specifications for the 2022 iPad Air.

2022 iPad Air OS iPad OS 15 Display 10.9-inch 2,266 x 1,488 LCD Processor Apple M1 Storage 64GB / 256GB Rear camera 12MP Front camera 12MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G (Cellular only) SIM NanoSIM / eSIM Biometrics Touch ID Battery 19.3Wh Dimensions and weight 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm (g)

2022 iPad Air