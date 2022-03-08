Apple reveals the Studio Display — a more affordable monitor with a built-in stand

Apple revealed a more affordable monitor, dubbed the Studio Display, during its “Peek Performance” product launch event on Tuesday, 8 March 2022.

It features a 27-inch 5K Retina display, a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera, and a six-speaker sound system with spatial audio.

The Studio Display has a 5,180 x 2,880 resolution with over 14.7 million pixels and reaches 600 nits of brightness.

Apple said that the Studio Display features what it refers to as True Tone technology, which adjusts the display’s colour temperature according to its surroundings.

It is also available with nano-texture glass, which Apple introduced on Pro Display XDR, that scatters light to minimise glare.

To support its camera and audio systems, the Studio Display features Apple’s A13 Bionic chip.

In terms of design, the Studio Display boasts an all-aluminium enclosure and slim borders.

The built-in stand allows the user up to 30 degrees of display tilt, and the Studio Display will also be available with a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option.

For video calling, the Studio Display’s 12MP camera features Centre Stage, which keeps users centred in the frame as they move around.

It also has a three-microphone array and a high-fidelity sound system with four force-cancelling woofers and two tweeters.

US residents can order the Studio Display from 8 March 2022, and orders will ship from Friday, 18 March 2022.

The Studio Display will start at $1,599 in the US. Launch dates and pricing for South Africa are yet to be announced.