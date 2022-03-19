Samsung releases first QD-OLED TV

Samsung has revealed the official pricing for its 2022 lineup of 4K and 8K Neo QLED TVs and its first QD-LED TV, which US customers can pre-order from Samsung’s website.

The TVs include the 8K Neo QLED models, the 4K Neo QLED models, an update to The Frame 4K TV, and a new QD-OLED TV.

Samsung’s first QD-OLED TV will be called Samsung OLED (S95B).

The TV will feature a 4K display with a 55 or 65-inch screen and offer users the contrast of an OLED display and the brightness of a QLED display.

The TV will feature Samsung’s Tizen OS to give users access to all the features they’ve come to expect from a top-of-the-line smart TV.

Consumers in the US can pre-order the 55-inch S95B OLED for $2,199.99, while the 65-inch model is priced at $2,999.99.

The 8K Neo QLED TV is Samsung’s flagship offering and will be available in three models — the QN900B, QN850B, and QN800B.

Consumers will have the choice between three screen sizes for each model — a 65-inch, 75-inch, or 85-inch.

All models come equipped with Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K with AI that supports native 8K but can also upscale lower resolutions to near-8K quality.

The top-of-the-line QN900B now supports a 144 Hz screen refresh rate for 4K content. Additionally, the QN900B model has the first built-in wireless TV-to-soundbar connection.

In the Neo QLED lineup, only the QN800B is available to pre-order, but the other models’ pre-orders will arrive on 21 March.

The table below shows the pre-order prices for each model.

Samsung 8K Neo QLED pre-order Model: QN800B Screen size in inches Price 65 $3,499.99 75 $4,699.99 85 $6,499.99

4K Neo QLED TV

The 4K Neo QLED has three models — the QN95B, QN90B, and QN85B.

The different models come with screen sizes ranging from 50 to 85 inches.

The high-end QN95B uses Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K to give users access to 144 Hz refresh rates, while the cheaper models only support up to 120 Hz.

Pre-orders for the QN95B are yet to launch, but the other two models are already available.

The table below shows the pre-order prices for each model.

Samsung 4K Neo QLED Model: QN85B Screen size in inches Price 55 $1,499.99 65 $1,999.99 75 $2,799.99 85 $3,999.99 Model: QN90B Screen size in inches Price 50 $1,599.99 55 $1,899.99 65 $2,599.99 75 $3,499.99 85 $4,999.99

The Frame 4K TV

Samsung’s The Frame 4K TV now has an anti-reflective matte finish to reduce the glare and reflections from the previous model’s screen.

The TV comes in different display sizes, from 43 inches to 75 inches.

The TV can showcase your favourite art when the screen is off, with Samsung claiming that new features allow the display to replicate the appearance of texture in art.

Users can subscribe to Samsung’s Art Store to access over 1,400 pieces of art to display.

The table below shows the pre-order prices for each The Frame QLED model.