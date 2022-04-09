Best TV deals in South Africa

South African online retailers offer many quality TV sets on special, at prices ranging from R1,000 to R10,000.

Samsung recently released its 2022 range of 4K and 8K TVs overseas, while LG unveiled its revamped series of OLED models.

Although you could not buy such high-end TVs for under R10,000, many more affordable options are available that offer solid sets of features.

There are a variety of TVs from different brands on the market, at assorted prices.

If you wish to use services like HD streaming on Netflix or Showmax, you will probably want a smart TV with at least a 1080p high-definition screen.

However, buying a smart TV is less important if you just want to watch broadcast TV.

Media boxes such as Apple TV or Android TV devices also allow you to use streaming services even if your TV can’t connect to the Internet — so long as it has an HDMI port.

Below are ten deals on a range of HD TVs that include smart and non-Internet-connected models across a range of prices.

Sansui 22-Inch FHD LED TV — R1,399

Sinotec 32-Inch HD Ready LED TV — R2,299

Sansui 39-Inch HD Ready LED TV — R3,299

Samsung 32-Inch N5300 Smart HD Ready TV — R3,798

Samsung 40-Inch Full HD LED TV — R4,499

Sansui 45-Inch FHD LED TV — R4,499

Sansui 58-Inch Smart UHD TV — R7,499

Hisense 50-Inch UHD Android LED TV — R7,999

Skyworth 55-Inch Smart UHD Android TV — R7,999

Sony 55-Inch 4k Android TV — R9,999

Now Read: Elon Musk buys a chunk of Twitter