Best TV deals in South Africa

South African online retailers offer many quality TV sets on special, at prices ranging from R1,000 to R10,000.
Samsung recently released its 2022 range of 4K and 8K TVs overseas, while LG unveiled its revamped series of OLED models.
Although you could not buy such high-end TVs for under R10,000, many more affordable options are available that offer solid sets of features.
There are a variety of TVs from different brands on the market, at assorted prices.
If you wish to use services like HD streaming on Netflix or Showmax, you will probably want a smart TV with at least a 1080p high-definition screen.
However, buying a smart TV is less important if you just want to watch broadcast TV.
Media boxes such as Apple TV or Android TV devices also allow you to use streaming services even if your TV can’t connect to the Internet — so long as it has an HDMI port.
Below are ten deals on a range of HD TVs that include smart and non-Internet-connected models across a range of prices.
