Samsung working on Galaxy Watch 5 Ultra model — Report

Samsung is working on a high-end “pro” smartwatch with a massive battery, Sammobile has reported.

The publication’s sources have claimed the South Korean tech giant could be launching a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model this year with a 572mAh battery, alongside new standard 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 variants.

The Pro variant will supposedly offer a battery that is 60% larger than the 361mAh pack available on the Galaxy Watch 4 44mm model.

According to the YouTube channel TechTalkTV, the new model will not be called a “Pro” but rather an “Ultra”.

Using the Ultra moniker would align the smartwatch range with Samsung’s smartphones and tablets, which also have top-end “Ultra” variants.

While the smartwatch’s battery specifications have also been confirmed in a Korean certification listing, Sammobile’s sources said the company might still backtrack on the top-tier model before launch.

Samsung’s switch from Tizen to Google’s Wear OS on its Galaxy 4 has brought major improvements in the software department, including access to a broader assortment of Google Play Store apps.

However, its poor battery life has been a significant drawback, typically only lasting for between 24 and 26 hours. The Tizen-powered Galaxy Watch 3, by comparison, boasts a battery life of two to three days.

Samsung’s Android smartwatch rival Huawei also has a host of smartwatches and fitness bands that can last two weeks between charges. Many Garmin smartwatches also offer days of use before requiring a refill.

Samsung seems to be listening to the complaints, with the base Galaxy Watch 5 models also expected to ship with chunkier batteries about 10% bigger than their predecessors.

According to previous Korean device certification information, the 40mm will offer a 276mAh battery than the 247mAh pack on the Galaxy Watch 4 40mm.

The larger 44mm standard version will sport a 397mAh battery, 36mAh larger than the Galaxy Watch 4 44mm’s unit.

It is unclear how Samsung will have to adapt the smartwatch’s chassis to allow for these increases.

