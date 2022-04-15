Cool tech you could buy if you were a billionaire — other than Twitter

Money may not be able to buy happiness, but that doesn’t mean it can’t buy something that will make you happy.

And for those of us not constrained by financial limitations, there are many worthy purchases to make, ranging from robot dogs to flying cars.

This includes whole social media services if you’re a billionaire like Elon Musk, but we avoided potential corporate take-overs for our selection.

The difficulty then comes in deciding what to buy — sorting through the endless lists of consumer goods to find those notable, interesting articles worth the arm and the leg you’ll have to pay.

To that end, we have done the sorting and found ten items that we think are interesting — even at some of their exorbitant price tags.

FirePit+ — $299.95 (R4,378.00)

Starting more modestly, the FirePit+ is ideal for camping on a less frugal budget. It creates smokeless flames with hyper-efficient air-flow technology and an X-Ray mesh body, among many other buzzwords.

It also serves as a hibachi-style grill with a grill grate and can be controlled directly or with a free Bluetooth app.

LiquidForce Nebula Wakefoil — R38,700.00

If you want the cutting edge in water cutting tech, then the LiquidForce is excellent.

Constructed to be as durable and as efficient as possible, you will glide about the waves as though you were flying.

Aibo: The Robotic Puppy — $2,899.99 (R42,328.60)

The Aibo is the perfect choice for those that want a dog but can’t be bothered with the responsibility they bring.

For an extra $300.00 (R4,378.84), you can also buy its 12-month cloud plan to let the little robot connect to a dedicated server, helping it grow and change as you care for it.

It also comes with the added benefit of allowing it to join the revolution when Skynet arises.

Atlas X — $18,200 (R265,649.38)

The Atlas X represents the ultimate in consumer drone technology and can carry up to 35 pounds (15.88 kilograms in an actual measuring system) for 10-minute flights; and has a sleek, compact design that makes transport a breeze.

Interactive Pool — $25,000 (R364,903)

If you struggled to get into billiards, this might be an excellent way to make the game more interesting.

The Interactive pool table uses high definition, interactive imagery to make every shot more enjoyable.

Hammacher-Schlemmer Racing Simulator — $185,000 (R2.7 Million)

A machine designed to simulate the most realistic racing experience possible, all for the price of an entry-level racing car.

The Racing Simulator is a made-to-order device that uses servo-actuators to pitch and roll you as you ‘drive’.

The Flying Hovercraft — $190,000 (R2.8 Million)

Taking hovering to the next level, the Flying Hovercraft can traverse any terrain at 112 km/h.

As the name implies, it can fly to a certain extent, though don’t expect it to start doing barrel-rolls in the clouds.

The AirCar — $1.1 Million (R16 Million)

Somehow not the most expensive thing on this list despite being a car that can literally fly.

The car has undergone multiple tests, is certified on both road and in the air, and is expected to become available in 2023.

And yes, you’ll need a license to fly it before you start planning your morning air commute.

LG’s DVLED Home Cinema Display — $1.7 Million (R24.8 Million)

The DVLED Home Cinema Display boasts 8K resolution on a 325-inch screen.

Ironically, buying a house with a wall big enough for this monster will likely be cheaper than the screen itself.

Triton Submarines — SQ

Made specially to order and for your personal needs, Triton Submarines offers high-quality submersibles ranging from single-seaters to larger models that can seat 5+ people.

Ideal if you’d like to try your hand at ocean exploration and would like to bring the family along.