This is why I’m broke — awesome gadgets for rich geeks

If you are a high-earning tech lover, there are numerous advanced gadgets you can buy that will turn the heads of your friends, family, or public onlookers.

The world’s richest man — Elon Musk — is not only well-known for his adoration of cool gadgets but has also made some of his fortune from them.

The Boring Company’s much-publicised “not a flamethrower”, SpaceX’s ground-breaking Internet-beaming satellite service Starlink, brain-augmenting startup Neuralink, and Tesla’s self-driving features are just a few of the inventions that Musk’s companies have conjured up in recent years.

While the flamethrower has sold out, Tesla’s futuristic Cybertruck is yet to roll off the factory floor, and Starlink is only arriving in South Africa in 2023; there are numerous incredible gadgets you can buy right now.

Here are five gadgets that will make you the talk of the town.

Sarcos Guardian XO — $100,000 (R1.61 million) per year

This full-body powered exoskeleton augments its wearer’s strength up to 20 times, allowing them to lift 90kg without breaking a sweat.

Its primary purpose is to help workers in factories or warehouses who often have to carry heavy loads that expose them to potential injury.

Unfortunately, the suit cannot be bought outright but is only available on an annual Robot-As-A-Service model, which means you pay a subscription fee to use it over a set period.

U-Boat Worx Nexus — TBC

This spaceship-like mini-submarine can dive to depths of 200 metres with up to nine occupants in its bubble capsule, giving a nearly 360-degree view of your surroundings.

It packs a 62kWh lithium-ion battery that enables operation for up to 18 hours between charges.

It can also move in any direction, making it unique among the range of similar personal submarines on the market.

Plasma-based protosaber — Starting from $168,546 (R2.7 million)

YouTube channel Hacksmith Industries had the Internet abuzz after unveiling its plasma-powered protosaber, the first to be recognised by the Guinness World Records as a working retractable lightsaber.

The inclusion of a backpack for carrying the gas that fuels the lightsaber might seem inconsistent with Star Wars.

However, it might interest those less schooled on these matters to know that lore-accurate archaic lightsabers, known as protosabers, also had a separate power pack connected which wielders had to carry on their person.

Instead of Kyber crystals, however, the real-life lightsaber uses gas to create a burning beam that hits 4,000°C, making it capable of cutting through glass, metal, concrete, and flesh.

The first iteration of the Hacksmith protosaber is being auctioned on Rad.live with an opening bid of 69.42 ether ($168,546 or R2.7 million).

Omni Hoverboard — $27,000 (R435,325)

Often it’s the villains in stories that get the best gadgets.

While his glider ultimately brought about his end, few people would say no to being able to fly around like the Green Goblin.

The Omni Hoverboard is the world’s first flying hoverboard. Not be confused with the children’s playtoys that often feature in fail videos.

The hoverboard is effectively a large drone sporting eight or ten rotors that produce enough lift to carry a person weighing up to 90kg for around 30 minutes.

It has been showcased at numerous events worldwide, such as the final of the Portuguese Cup, where the ball was delivered by a man flying on the hoverboard.

The board is custom made for customers in limited quantities, with prices reportedly starting at around $27,000 (R435,325).

Anker 757 Powerhouse backup battery and solar — $2,099 (R33,842)

What is the point of having all the gadgets in the world but not being able to power them?

This backup battery system is not your regular power bank that runs out of juice after two smartphone refills.

The 757 PowerHouse boasts a massive 1,229Wh lithium-ion battery with six 1,500W outputs.

It features 13 ports for connecting your devices, including four USB-A, two USB-C, regular wall plugs, and a car socket.

While it can be bought standalone for $1,399, pairing it with three solar panels with a combined 300W generating capacity for an additional $700 will ensure you can keep the Powerhouse charged without electricity supply.

Recharging the battery to 80% using grid power takes around one hour, while the solar panel setup can take it to the same level in less than 4 hours.