The most expensive E-bike you can buy in South Africa — R230,000

The most expensive electric bicycle in South Africa is the 2022 Bianchi E-Suv Rally Xtr Dual Suspension E-Bike, boasting a full carbon body and a Shimano EP8 motor.

Able to reach speeds of up to 25 km/h on rough terrain, the electric bicycle — and motor — is available from Cycle Lab for R230,000 and is designed to provide the natural feel of riding a regular mountain bike.

According to Felt Racing, experienced trail mountain bike riders can reach speeds of up to 24 km/h.

Therefore, the Bianchi E-Suv Rally E-Bike can put even the most experienced trail mountain bike riders to shame. However, according to Bianchi, it is “less about competition and more about exploration and enjoyment”.

In addition to the 25km/h top speed, the e-bike’s motor produces 85 Nm of torque, and its 720 Wh battery promises a lifespan long enough to “unlock those far-flung places”.

Other key features of the Bianchi E-Suv Rally E-Bike include a Fox 38 Float Fork, Spanninga integrated front lights, the Shimano Steps E-8000 bike system, and Kenda Hellkat and Regolith tyres.

Shimano says the Steps E-8000 bike system is a complementary suite of components designed to offer intuitive trail support and can be linked to a smartphone, tablet, or computer to wirelessly programme rider preferences.

These components include the motor and drive units, shifters, rear derailleur, crankset, chain, and four-piston brakes.

The Spanninga lights are integrated with the front fender and produce 1,100 lumens with a 200m beam.

The Bianchi E-Suv Rally has asymmetrical tyre sizes, measuring 29-inches (73.7cm) at the front and 27.5-inches (70cm) at the rear.

Bianchi’s E-Suv E-bike family includes two other variants — the Adventure and Racer — and the Rally falls between these two models in terms of specs and price.

Bianchi says the Rally “can take on anything and go all night” with its large battery and powerful lights.

Pictures and specifications of the 2022 Bianchi E-Suv Rally Xtr E-Bike are provided below.

Bianchi E-Suv Rally Xtr E-Bike specifications Motor Shimano EP8 motor with DU-EP800 drive unit Battery Darfon 10S4P 720Wh Shifters Shimano Xtr SL-M9100IR Rear derailleur Shimano Xtr RD-M9100SGS Shadow Plus Crankset Shimano FC-EM600 165mm Alu crank, 24mm axle with custom chain guide Chain Shimano CN-M8100 Brakes 4-piston Shimano BR-M8120 Rims DT Swiss HX 1501 Spline 27,5-inch (rear) and 29-inch (front) Tyres Kenda Hellkat 29 x 2.6 (front) and Kenda Regolith 27,5 x 2.8 (rear)

The Bianchi E-Suv Rally Xtr E-Bike













