Cheapest electric bicycle in South Africa

The cheapest electric bicycle you can buy in South Africa is the Raleigh Glide E-Bike, which offers a range of 30km to 40km on a single charge.

The 29-inch (73.7cm) E-Bike packs a 36V, 5.2Ah battery, and Raleigh has capped its top speed at 30km/h.

It is available from Game for R9,999, and notably, it is currently the most expensive bicycle sold by the retailer. The next-most expensive E-bike you can buy in South Africa starts at R14,999.

Its Bafang 250W rear wheel motor provides five levels of assistance, from ‘off” for an authentic riding experience, to ‘level 5’ which gives you 250% pedal assistance.

Assisted pedalling makes the challenging aspects of cycling — like riding uphill — far more manageable and a lot less daunting for those who are not avid cyclists.

Essentially, being fit is no longer a requirement of looking like a great cyclist, and as a result, E-bikes open the world of cycling up to a range of people who previously may not have considered the sport.

E-bikes may also be ideal for those recovering from injuries or with specific disabilities.

The Raleigh Glide E-bike packs a 36V, 5.2Ah battery with a range of 30 to 40km, and in combination with the 250W Bafang motor, it tops out at 30km/h. The battery is mounted within the frame.

According to Raleigh, riders can extend their range from 30km to 40km by effectively managing motor assistance levels according to the terrain.

It also features a Shimano Altus rear derailleur and shifters, providing a selection of 24 speed settings.

When it comes to dimensions, the 29-inch frame is best suited for adults between 180cm and 195cm tall. The frame features an integrated headset and steel front suspension fork.

While Game describes the Raleigh Glide E-bike as a mountain bike, it would be wise to stick to tarmac and gentle off-road trails.

“This e-bike will offer the cyclist hours of fun while being suitable for tarmac or little off-road trails,” the description reads.

Specifications of the Raleigh 29-inch Glide E-bike are provided below.

Raleigh 29-inch Glide E-bike specifications Motor Bafang 250W rear wheel electric motor Battery Internal 36V, 5.2Ah battery Frame 29-inch Steel frame with integrated headset and steel front suspension fork Shifters Shimano 24 Speed Altus Fire shifters Rear derailleur Shimano 24 Speed Altus rear derailleur Brakes Hydraulic disc brakes Rims 36 hole double wall MachOne rims Extras Quick-release seat post clamp and front wheel

