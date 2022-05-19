Ultimate South African TV price shootout — With a clear winner and loser

If you are looking for the best deal on a TV in South Africa, you might be better off shopping at a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer than using one of South Africa’s top online stores.
MyBroadband compared the prices of 4K TVs from Takealot, Everyshop, Makro, Game, and Kloppers to see how the stores’ offers stacked up.
We used the most affordable mainstream models from Hisense, LG, and Samsung, with sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches and prices starting at R5,999 and going up to R23,999.
The models used for each brand were as follows:
- Hisense — A6G/A6GS
- LG — UP7500/UP7550
- Samsung — AU7000
Our analysis revealed that JD Group’s online store Everyshop was the most expensive option for all the TVs except the 65-inch Hisense model, where it was the cheapest.
But even here, its price was matched by two other retailers.
Kloppers was the most affordable store on average, although it did not always have the cheapest deals across all models.
It had the best prices for at least one of the brands’ models in each size category and was never the most expensive.
Below are the cheapest and most expensive retailers based on an average price calculated across all categories.
|TV retailers — From cheapest to most expensive
|Retailers
|Average TV price
|Kloppers
|R11,599
|Makro
|R11,619
|Takealot
|R11,638
|Game
|R11,749
|Everyshop
|R13,066
If you have your heart set on a Samsung model in particular, however, Makro is where you will find the best offers.
The retailer consistently undercut its rivals’ pricing on models from the world’s leading TV manufacturer, except in the 75-inch category, where Kloppers matched its R18,999 price tag.
South Africa’s biggest online store, Takealot, was the third-most affordable on average, just edging out Game.
It started showing signs of struggle with the larger TVs, suggesting a higher premium attached to shipping heavier items.
The table below shows the specific prices of each model from every retailer and the average cost of each size category across the three brands.
|South African TV prices compared
|Retailer
|Hisense A6G/A6GS
|LG UP7500
|Samsung AU7000
|Average
|43-inch
|Takealot
|R5,999
|R7,499
|R7,498
|R6,999
|Makro
|R6,999
|R7,499
|R6,799
|R7,099
|Game
|R5,999
|—
|R8,499
|R7,249
|Everyshop
|R7,199
|R8,299
|R8,499
|R7,999
|Kloppers
|R5,999
|R7,499
|R6,999
|R6,832
|50-inch
|Takealot
|R7,894
|R8,488
|R8,499
|R8,294
|Makro
|R7,999
|R8,499
|R7,999
|R8,166
|Game
|R6,999
|R8,999
|R9,499
|R8,499
|Everyshop
|R8,999
|R8,999
|R9,499
|R9,166
|Kloppers
|R7,499
|R8,499
|R7,999
|R7,999
|55-inch
|Takealot
|R8,599
|R10,299
|R9,999
|R9,632
|Makro
|R8,999
|R10,999
|R9,499
|R9,832
|Game
|R7,999
|R9,999
|R10,999
|R9,666
|Everyshop
|R9,999
|R10,999
|R10,999
|R10,666
|Kloppers
|R8,499
|R9,999
|R9,999
|R9,499
|65-inch
|Takealot
|R11,799
|R14,999
|R15,999
|R14,266
|Makro
|R12,999
|R14,999
|R12,999
|R13,666
|Game
|R10,999
|R14,999
|R16,999
|R14,332
|Everyshop
|R10,999
|R16,499
|R16,999
|R14,832
|Kloppers
|R10,999
|R14,499
|R13,999
|R13,166
|75-inch
|Takealot
|R16,999
|R19,999
|R19,999
|R18,999
|Makro
|R16,999
|R21,999
|R18,999
|R19,332
|Game
|R15,999
|R18,999
|R21,999
|R18,999
|Everyshop
|R19,999
|R23,999
|R23,999
|R22,666
|Kloppers
|—
|R21,999
|R18,999
|R20,499
