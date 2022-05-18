Hisense unveils Fire TV model

Hisense unveiled its Amazon Fire TV edition on Tuesday, 17 May 2022, boasting a 4K resolution, a variable refresh rate, and HDR10+.

According to a Digital Trends report, the U6HF uses Quantum Dot technology and can reach 600 nits of peak brightness. It also features a mode dedicated to gamers that reduces input lag.

As the Amazon Fire operating system is built-in, the TV features smart home control capabilities and comes with an Alexa voice compatible remote.

“Hisense and Fire TV share the same goal of combining the best in hardware and software to provide high-quality, innovative, and affordable smart TV experiences,” Digital Trends quoted Amazon entertainment devices and services VP Daniel Rausch as saying.

“As more brands turn to Fire TV, we are committed to delivering a smart TV package that is easy to adopt, efficient to develop with, and delights customers.”

Hisense is offering the TV in two sizes — 50-inches and 58-inches — and the variable refresh rate of the display ranges from 60Hz to 240Hz.

The Hisense U6HF 50-inch model is available for pre-order exclusively on Amazon.com, and it will cost buyers $529.99 (R8,480 excl. VAT and duties).

The larger 58-inch model will cost $599.99 (R9,600 excl. VAT and duties) when it hits shelves later this year.

