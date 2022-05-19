Apple could be launching three new smartwatches this year — including a rugged model

Apple plans to introduce three new smartwatches alongside its upcoming iPhone 14 series in September, according to a report from iDropNews.

The news comes from LeaksApplePro, which has a reasonably solid track record for accurate predictions about Apple device releases.

According to the leaker, the range will consist of the standard Apple Watch Series 8, a refreshed budget-focused SE smartwatch, and an all-new Extreme Edition.

The latter will reportedly offer greater durability, making it a good option for extreme sports enthusiasts.

Apple will supposedly keep changes to the standard and SE models relatively conservative, with the primary updates being on the internal hardware.

2021’s Watch Series 7 was widely expected to feature a new flat display and flat edges, moving away from the rounded designs that Apple has stuck with since it launched the first-generation Apple Watch in 2015.

Reports suggested Apple pushed back the redesign to the 2022 models due to manufacturing delays brought on by severe stock shortages.

While some expected the company would finally unveil a new design this year, LeaksApplePro told buyers not to expect a redesign or flat edges.

LeaksApplePro expects the standard Watch Series 8 to start at $399 (R6,417), with the SE being cheaper and the Extreme Edition more expensive.

The leaker’s sources said Apple was targeting week 37 of the year for its annual September launch event.

If Apple sticks to Tuesday as its preferred launch day, the new iPhone, Apple Watches, and AirPods could be announced on 13 September 2022.