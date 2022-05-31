TCL launches 98-inch beast for R99,999

TCL South Africa has released its latest product in the country — the Google-enabled C735 model — which boasts a screen size of 98 inches and a 4K resolution.

The TV features a QLED panel with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10+, and has a recommended retail price of R99,999.

“Ideal for movies, sports and series, this giant screen offers a 4K QLED resolution with full-array local dimming, displaying enhanced brightness and uniformity across the whole screen,” said TCL South Africa marketing manager Ryan Curling.

“Additionally, audio is powered by Dolby Atmos technology which is capable of creating an incredibly immersive 3D sound stage, producing a home-theatre-like experience without the complex setup and need for additional equipment.”

The TV comes with an Onkyo speaker system and IMAX Enhance, which Curling says remasters content to reduce noise and grain while retaining colour, contrast, and clarity.

It also uses Dolby Vision IQ. This extracts the best picture quality by monitoring ambient lighting around the TV, Curling said.

TCL — a company reputed in the US for its affordable, high-quality TVs — launched in South Africa in November 2021.

TCL also manufactured Blackberry-branded Android smartphones under the trading name BlackBerry Mobile until the end of 2020.

It was the second-best-selling LCD TV brand globally in 2019 and 2020, according to analyst and consultancy firm Omdia.