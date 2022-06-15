Apple bringing USB-C connectivity to its entry-level iPad — Report

Apple is planning to replace the lightning port on its entry-level iPad with USB-C, according to a 9to5Mac report.

Once Apple has updated its entry-level model, the entire iPad range will feature USB-C connectivity.

The report notes the change would offer iPad users a range of benefits, including faster speeds and a wider choice of peripherals.

Entry-level iPads featuring the new port would also be able to attach more modern external screens, including Apple’s Studio Display.

Other changes to Apple’s entry-level tablet include a Retina display featuring the same resolution as the company’s iPad Air and an updated system-on-chip (SoC).

The base iPad previously featured Apple’s A13 Bionic, which the company is replacing with the A14 Bionic SoC in the new device.

According to 9to5Mac, it is unclear whether Apple’s next entry-level iPad — the 10th-generation — will be redesigned to resemble the company’s iPad Air, mini, and Pro variations.

However, it said that a redesign is likely based on the new display and port information.

