Best 1440p monitors in South Africa — including one for R5,499

South Africans who want to upgrade from an HD monitor to a higher resolution screen have many options.
Higher resolution monitors offer improved picture quality and often feature framerates above 60Hz.
We considered various South African online PC hardware stores to find pricing, including Progenix, Evetech, Wootware, and PC International.
The two best deals were the LG UltraGear 32GN600 for R5,499 and the Mecer K3G3R+ for R6,034.
Both monitors feature a 32-inch display with 165 Hz refresh rates, making them especially suited to fast-paced gaming.
Whether your PC can exploit the maximum frame rate a monitor offers depends on the performance of your graphics card.
In most cases you must also connect your computer to these monitors using a DisplayPort cable, rather than HDMI, to access the higher refresh rates.
For our comparison, we selected a variety of monitors with sizes ranging between 27 and 49 inches.
The standard resolution for a 1440p monitor is 2560×1440, although you get ultra-wide monitors that are 3440×1440.
While ultra-wide monitors offer more screen real-estate, they are generally more expensive than standard 1440p displays.
Other features to consider when looking for a monitor is the panel type — TN panels have worse viewing angles and colour output than IPS and VA panels. However, they tend to offer faster response times.
Curved monitors promise less eyestrain and none of the distortion you might see at the edges of flat ultra-wide monitors.
A 1000R rating is currently the most curve a monitor can have, with the curve decreasing as the number goes up.
Below is a selection of solid 1440p monitor deals that South African consumers can get online.
LG UltraGear 32GN600 — R5,499
|LG UltraGear 32GN600
|Price
|R5,499
|Screen size
|31.5 inches
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|Panel type
|VA
|Response time
|1 ms (GtG)
|Contrast ratio
|3000:1
|Vertical Sync technology
|AMD FreeSync
|Ports
|2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort
Mecer K3G3R+ — R6,034
|Mecer K3G3R+
|Price
|R6,034
|Screen size
|31.5 inches
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|Panel type
|TN
|Response time
|2 ms
|Contrast ratio
|3000:1
|Vertical Sync technology
|AMD FreeSync
|Ports
|2 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x DVI
ASUS VG27AQ TUF GAMING — R6,599
Lenovo G32qc-10 — R6,999
|Lenovo G32QC-10
|Price
|R6,999
|Screen size
|31.5 inches
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Panel type
|VA
|Curve
|1500R
|Response time
|1 ms (MPRT)
|Contrast ratio
|3000:1
|Vertical Sync technology
|AMD FreeSync
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2
AOC CQ27G3S — R7,601
|AOC CQ27G3S
|Price
|R7,601
|Screen size
|27 inches
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|Panel type
|VA
|Curve
|1000R
|Response time
|1 ms (MPRT) / 4 ms (GtG)
|Contrast ratio
|3000:1
|Vertical Sync technology
|AMD FreeSync
|Ports
|2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort
Dell S2721DGFA — R7,999
|Dell S2721DGFA
|Price
|R7,999
|Screen size
|27 inches
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz via DisplayPort
|Panel type
|IPS
|Response time
|1 ms (GtG)
|Contrast ratio
|1000:1
|Vertical Sync technology
|AMD FreeSync
|Ports
|2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort
ASUS ROG Strix XG32VC — R11,579
|ASUS ROG Strix XG32VC
|Price
|R11,579
|Screen size
|31.5 inches
|Refresh rate
|170 Hz
|Panel type
|VA
|Curve
|1800R
|Response time
|1 ms (MPRT)
|Contrast ratio
|3000:1
|Vertical Sync technology
|AMD FreeSync
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 2 x USB 3.2
AOC Agon CU34G3S — R12,929
|AOC Agon CU34G3S
|Price
|R12,929
|Screen size
|34 inches
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|Panel type
|VA
|Curve
|1000R
|Response time
|1 ms (MPRT) / 4 ms (GtG)
|Contrast ratio
|3000:1
|Vertical Sync technology
|AMD FreeSync
|Ports
|2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4
Samsung LC27G75TQSRXEN Odyssey G7 — R13,099
|Samsung LC27G75TQSRXEN Odyssey G7
|Price
|R13,099
|Screen size
|27 inches
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|Panel type
|VA
|Curve
|1000R
|Response time
|1 ms (GtG)
|Contrast ratio
|2500:1
|Vertical Sync technology
|AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4
Samsung LC49G95TSSAXXA Odyssey G9 — R33,831
|Samsung LC49G95TSSAXXA Odyssey G9
|Price
|R33,831
|Screen size
|49 inches
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|Panel type
|VA
|Curve
|1000R
|Response time
|1 ms (GtG)
|Contrast ratio
|2500:1
|Vertical Sync technology
|Nvidia G-Sync
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4
