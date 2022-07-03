Best 1440p monitors in South Africa — including one for R5,499

3 July 2022

South Africans who want to upgrade from an HD monitor to a higher resolution screen have many options.

Higher resolution monitors offer improved picture quality and often feature framerates above 60Hz.

We considered various South African online PC hardware stores to find pricing, including Progenix, Evetech, Wootware, and PC International.

The two best deals were the LG UltraGear 32GN600 for R5,499 and the Mecer K3G3R+ for R6,034.

Both monitors feature a 32-inch display with 165 Hz refresh rates, making them especially suited to fast-paced gaming.

Whether your PC can exploit the maximum frame rate a monitor offers depends on the performance of your graphics card.

In most cases you must also connect your computer to these monitors using a DisplayPort cable, rather than HDMI, to access the higher refresh rates.

For our comparison, we selected a variety of monitors with sizes ranging between 27 and 49 inches.

The standard resolution for a 1440p monitor is 2560×1440, although you get ultra-wide monitors that are 3440×1440.

While ultra-wide monitors offer more screen real-estate, they are generally more expensive than standard 1440p displays.

Other features to consider when looking for a monitor is the panel type — TN panels have worse viewing angles and colour output than IPS and VA panels. However, they tend to offer faster response times.

Curved monitors promise less eyestrain and none of the distortion you might see at the edges of flat ultra-wide monitors.

A 1000R rating is currently the most curve a monitor can have, with the curve decreasing as the number goes up.

Below is a selection of solid 1440p monitor deals that South African consumers can get online.

LG UltraGear 32GN600 — R5,499

LG UltraGear 32GN600
Price R5,499
Screen size 31.5 inches
Refresh rate 165 Hz
Panel type VA
Response time 1 ms (GtG)
Contrast ratio 3000:1
Vertical Sync technology AMD FreeSync
Ports 2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort

Mecer K3G3R+ — R6,034

Mecer K3G3R+
Price R6,034
Screen size 31.5 inches
Refresh rate 165 Hz
Panel type TN
Response time 2 ms
Contrast ratio 3000:1
Vertical Sync technology AMD FreeSync
Ports 2 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x DVI

ASUS VG27AQ TUF GAMING — R6,599

Lenovo G32qc-10 — R6,999

Lenovo G32QC-10
Price R6,999
Screen size 31.5 inches
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Panel type VA
Curve 1500R
Response time 1 ms (MPRT)
Contrast ratio 3000:1
Vertical Sync technology AMD FreeSync
Ports 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2

AOC CQ27G3S — R7,601

AOC CQ27G3S
Price R7,601
Screen size 27 inches
Refresh rate 165 Hz
Panel type VA
Curve 1000R
Response time 1 ms (MPRT) / 4 ms (GtG)
Contrast ratio 3000:1
Vertical Sync technology AMD FreeSync
Ports 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort

Dell S2721DGFA — R7,999

Dell S2721DGFA
Price R7,999
Screen size 27 inches
Refresh rate 165 Hz via DisplayPort
Panel type IPS
Response time 1 ms (GtG)
Contrast ratio 1000:1
Vertical Sync technology AMD FreeSync
Ports 2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort

ASUS ROG Strix XG32VC — R11,579

ASUS ROG Strix XG32VC
Price R11,579
Screen size 31.5 inches
Refresh rate 170 Hz
Panel type VA
Curve 1800R
Response time 1 ms (MPRT)
Contrast ratio 3000:1
Vertical Sync technology AMD FreeSync
Ports 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 2 x USB 3.2

AOC Agon CU34G3S — R12,929

AOC Agon CU34G3S
Price R12,929
Screen size 34 inches
Refresh rate 165 Hz
Panel type VA
Curve 1000R
Response time 1 ms (MPRT) / 4 ms (GtG)
Contrast ratio 3000:1
Vertical Sync technology AMD FreeSync
Ports 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4

Samsung LC27G75TQSRXEN Odyssey G7 — R13,099

Samsung  LC27G75TQSRXEN Odyssey G7
Price R13,099
Screen size 27 inches
Refresh rate 240 Hz
Panel type VA
Curve 1000R
Response time 1 ms (GtG)
Contrast ratio 2500:1
Vertical Sync technology AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync
Ports 1 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4

Samsung LC49G95TSSAXXA Odyssey G9 — R33,831

Samsung LC49G95TSSAXXA Odyssey G9
Price R33,831
Screen size 49 inches
Refresh rate 240 Hz
Panel type VA
Curve 1000R
Response time 1 ms (GtG)
Contrast ratio 2500:1
Vertical Sync technology Nvidia G-Sync
Ports 1 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4

