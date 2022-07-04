Apple’s next smartwatch could warn you if you have a fever

Apple’s upcoming smartwatch, the Watch Series 8, could include a body temperature sensor to warn wearers if they are developing a fever, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

While the wearable device won’t provide an accurate temperature reading, it could notify the wearer that they should see a doctor or take their temperature with a medical thermometer.

Gurman alluded to the feature in June 2021 but doubled back on the prediction in January 2022, saying that specific health monitoring capabilities were still a few years away.

However, in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said the feature is “a go”, specifying that the temperature sensor hardware would be available in the standard Apple Watch Series 8 and a new rugged version aimed at extreme sports athletes.

Gurman believes hardware changes other than the temperature sensor would likely be minor.

He said it was unlikely that Apple would include the feature in the upcoming lower-end SE watch, which is expected to be announced this year.

Apple launched the Watch Series 7 in September 2021 at the same it launched the iPhone 13. The company’s latest addition to its smartwatch products is expected to launch at a similar time this year, alongside the iPhone 14.

