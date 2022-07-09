Great gaming chairs for under R5,000 in South Africa

South Africans in the market for a comfortable gaming chair have many options that won’t break the bank.

While building a powerful PC is where gamers spend most of their money, an uncomfortable chair could easily cut your gaming session short.

When shopping for a gaming chair, it is crucial to consider its maximum weight capacity, the material used for the frame and base, the class of gas cylinder, and the seat material.

Regarding the frame and base material, steel or metal alloys are more durable than other materials.

Gaming chairs use gas cylinders to allow height adjustability, which falls into four classes.

You should opt for a chair with a class 4 gas cylinder over one with a lower rating since class 4 supports the most weight and is more durable than class 2 or 3 cylinders.

Most gaming chairs on the market use types of synthetic leather, like polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or polyurethane (PU) leather, which typically tears easier than the real thing.

However, synthetic leather is more sun-resistant and breathable than its animal-based counterpart.

While gaming chairs might seem attractive if you are on a budget, the general consensus is that office chairs are a superior long-term investment.

We browsed Takealot, Incredible Connection, Wootware, Progenix, and Evetech for the best gaming chairs under R5,000.

Cooler Master Caliber R1S Camo Gaming Chair — R4,003 (Progenix)

Cooler Master’s Caliber R1S chair features PU synthetic leather.

The chair supports a maximum of 150 kg, can recline back almost 180 degrees, and features a height-adjustable seat and armrests.

The Caliber R1S has removable pillows for your head and lumbar spine, which Cooler Master says prevents slouching.

Corsair CF-9010042-WW TC70 Remix Black Gaming Chair — R4,251 (Wootware)

Corsair’s TC70 Remix gaming chair features a frame made from plywood with built-in foam lumbar support and a maximum weight capacity of 124 kg.

The seat uses a class 3 gas cylinder, which adjusts the seat by 100 mm.

The TC70 reclines 105 degrees and features 3D adjustable armrests that can move in three dimensions — up and down, backwards and forwards, and swivel.

Cougar Armor Advanced Gaming Chair — R4,299 (Takealot)

Cougar’s Armor gaming chair can support up to 120 kg, comes with a full steel frame, and is covered with breathable PVC synthetic leather.

The seat features a class 4 gas cylinder and armrests that can be adjusted in four dimensions.

It has 180-degree reclining without any position locks along the way, allowing users to customise the angle precisely.

Users can also turn a knob underneath the chair to adjust how much resistance they feel when tilting the backrest.

The Armor gaming chair comes with removable lumbar support and head cushions.

Cougar Ranger Gaming Sofa — R4,399 (Takealot)

Cougar’s Ranger Gaming Sofa is an excellent choice for gamers preferring more comfort over function.

The sofa has a steel frame and features polyvinyl chloride synthetic leather.

It can support weights up to 160 kg and tilts back to a 160-degree angle from 95 degrees.

The sofa also features a foldable lazy boy-like footrest that appears when you recline back.

HHGears XL-800 Gaming Chair — R4,699 (Evetech)

The HHGears XL-800 has a steel frame and aluminium alloy base and supports up to 158 kg.

It uses cold cure foam with polyurethane synthetic leather to maintain comfort throughout long gaming sessions.

Compared to the other gaming chairs on this list, the XL-800 has a smaller reclining range, between 80 and 135 degrees.

Redragon King of War Gaming Chair Black and Red — R4,999 (Incredible Connection)

The Redragon King of War gaming chair’s frame and base are metal and can carry a maximum weight of 150 kg.

Its seat can be lifted 80 mm using a class 3 gas cylinder, recline a full 180 degrees, and has two-dimensional armrest adjustment.

Redgragon says the chair’s ergonomic design “improves blood flow and supports correct posture.”

Vertagear Racing Series SL5000 Gaming Chair — R4,999 (Evetech)

Vertagear’s gaming chair is the only proper gaming chair on this list since it can be upgraded with a compatible RGB LED kit, which gets sold separately.

The steel frame and aluminium base can support a maximum of 120 kg.

The SL5000 uses PUC synthetic leather, a combination of polyvinyl chloride and polyurethane leather, which supposedly maintains comfort without sacrificing durability.

Vertagear uses “Ultra Premium High Resilience” foam to protect against deformities from long-term use.