Takealot versus Makro — online tech pricing showdown

Massmart-owned Makro is focusing on ecommerce to compete with South African online retail giant Takealot. With better pricing on several tech products, it could be well on its way to doing so.

A MyBroadband pricing comparison revealed that while Takealot was cheaper for four of the ten items, Makro’s deals on certain items can save South African residents a significant amount of money.

Makro was only cheaper for three of the ten items, but if one purchased all the items listed in the article, they would save over R3,000 if they ordered them through Makro’s online store.

This is because it is significantly cheaper for products like Samsung’s 85-inch Q60A 4K Smart TV and Seagate’s One Touch 2TB portable hard drive.

Makro is selling the Samsung 85-inch Q60A 4K Smart TV for R39,999 — R2,500 less than Takealot’s price of R42,499.

Takealot is selling the Seagate One Touch 2TB portable hard drive for more than double Makro’s price of R999.

On the other hand, Takealot offers better pricing for Sony’s WF-C500 wireless earbuds, the JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker, the Nintendo Switch, and AOC’s 165Hz 27-inch curved gaming monitor.

Takealot and Makro offer similar pricing for three products — Samsung’s 40L electronic microwave, the GoPro Hero9, and the MSI Summit E16 Flip Core i7 gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 graphics card.

Massmart investing heavily in ecommerce

In August 2021, Massmart’s head of ecommerce, Sylvester John, explained the company’s plans to become the market leader in South Africa’s online shopping space.

Having previously served as Walmart’s vice president for last-mile delivery in North America, John has extensive senior-level retail experience in the United States and Africa.

He explained that Massmart is well-positioned to become a dominant force in South Africa’s ecommerce industry.

“It’s notable that our sophisticated national distribution centre network and warehouse store base — particularly Makro and Builders — offer fantastic geographic coverage for rapid online order fulfilment,” John said.

He added that Massmart has the brand portfolio, geographical presence, product assortment, procurement scale, and primary logistics capability to be a successful online retailer.

Massmart’s CEO Mitchell Slape explained that the company sees a substantial opportunity for the growth of its online presence, adding that many South Africans don’t know that Massmart’s online presence is the second largest in South Africa, behind Takealot.

The company’s interim results for the 26 weeks ended 27 June 2021 showed online sales growth of 34.4%. Massmart attributed the growth to increased online sales at Builders (85.4%), Game (101.3%), and Makro (16.3%).

Most recently, Makro revealed that it intends to cut online order delivery times with the help of its integration with the last-mile delivery platform WumDrop.

“Makro will be able to clip its 3-5 day delivery lead time promise to just two days, for deliveries within 30km from any store, as soon as the end of June,” it stated.

“In some cases, the waiting time from checkout to parcel drop could be as little as 3 hours.”

The pricing of ten tech items, available from both Takealot and Makro, are compared in the table below.