Quest VR will drop Facebook login for Meta account

Meta Quest virtual reality (VR) headsets will no longer need a Facebook login, but it will require that users have a new Meta account, the company revealed in a blog post.

The company will begin rolling out the new accounts to existing and new Meta Quest users in August 2022, and they won’t be linked to Facebook unless you choose to do so.

“In August 2022, we’ll begin rolling out Meta accounts: a new way for people to log into their VR headsets that doesn’t require a Facebook account,” Meta said.

The company specified that the Meta account is not a social media profile but a way to let users log into their VR devices and manage their apps in one place.

It added that users would be able to link their Meta account to Facebook or Instagram through the Account Centre to play VR games with friends or chat with them on Messenger.

Quest VR requiring a Facebook login has been a major gripe amongst users.

However, it appears the company has listened to the complaints and will soon provide users with a new means of accessing the platform.

When users create a Meta account, they’ll also need to set up a Meta Horizon profile, including a username, avatar, and profile photo.

“Your Meta Horizon profile is your social profile in VR and other surfaces, like from a web browser,” Meta said.

“You can customize how you appear to others — as a gamer or as your buttoned-up 9-to-5 persona.”

