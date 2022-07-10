Best Bluetooth headphones for the office

Office workers in South Africa looking to drown out their noisy and distracting environments have a few excellent options available.

Bluetooth headphones are ideal for office use since they do not clutter your desk with wires and often come with noise-cancelling features to allow you to escape an overwhelming, loud environment.

Some of the most important factors to consider when shopping for Bluetooth headphones are battery life, a built-in microphone, noise cancellation, and charging time.

Regarding noise-cancelling features, premium headphones often use active noise cancelling (ANC) to eliminate ambient environmental noise.

Even if headphones do not feature ANC, an over-the-ear set still offers some degree of passive noise cancellation.

One important aspect to consider with Bluetooth devices is that they can suffer connection issues due to interference.

Interference can come from other wireless devices, physical obstructions, and moving out of Bluetooth range.

For this list, we looked at the different headphones’ reviews on Amazon as a general quality measure. The majority of reviews for these headphones all had 5-star ratings.

Skullcandy Hesh Evo — R1,535 (Takealot)

Skullcandy’s Hesh Evo boasts 36 hours of battery life, but Rtings’ review showed an even more impressive 44 hours.

The Hesh Evo’s product page suggests that 10 minutes of charging equates to 3 hours of battery life, meaning that it takes these headphones approximately two hours to recharge fully.

It features an integrated mic, and reviews indicate that the headphones are comfortable enough for extended use.

These headphones do not have any active noise cancelling features, and the reviews suggest its cups offer below-average noise isolation.

It should also be noted that the Hesh Evos are the only headphones on this list that do not support multi-device pairing.

The Hesh Evo has an overall rating of 4.2 on Amazon, with 77% of the 2,326 ratings being five stars.

Anker Soundcore Life Q30 — R1,605 (Takealot)

Anker’s Soundcore Life Q30 headphones have above-average active noise cancellation, featuring an indoor mode which cancels out the sound of background talking.

Rtings.com’s testing shows a battery life of slightly over 44 hours with active noise cancelling enabled, which goes up to 60 hours with it turned off.

Anker’s headphones can be used for long sessions without discomfort since they feature a memory foam padded headband and earcups.

The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 has a rating of 4.2 on Amazon, and 74% of its 15,940 reviews are five stars.

Sennheiser HD 450BT — R2,389 (Takealot)

The Sennheiser HD 450BT headphones’ product page puts the battery life at 40 hours. However, Rtings.com’s testing put it at a much more conservative 28.6 hours.

The HD 450BT has narrow earcups, meaning you should steer clear of these if you have large ears and plan on wearing headphones throughout most of the day.

It features an integrated microphone and active noise cancellation, and has a 4.2 rating on Amazon.

JBL Live 660NC — R2,689 (Takealot)

Like the Sennheisers, the JBL has a much more modest 26-hour battery life despite being advertised as 40 hours with ANC turned on.

The 660 NC’s noise cancelling does a good job drowning out ambient office chatter, making it ideal for users who have talkative colleagues.

A built-in microphone means users do not have to connect external devices to communicate with others in virtual meetings.

The JBL Live 660NC have a 4.5 Amazon rating, with only 25% of reviews going below five stars.

Sony WH-1000XM4 — R5,999 (Takealot)

Although Sony’s WH-1000XM4 comes with a hefty price tag, it is one of the best Bluetooth headphones money can buy.

Of the 37,017 Amazon reviews, 83% give a 5-star rating, resulting in an overall score of 4.7.

According to Sony, the WH-1000XM4 has superior active noise cancelling, which adapts to the wearer’s characteristics like head size, glasses, and hair to optimise sound performance.

These headphones have an advertised battery life of 30 hours and take roughly three hours until they are fully charged.

It is lightweight and has pressure-relieving foamed urethane earcups, ensuring all-day comfort.