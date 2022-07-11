Best early Amazon Prime Day tech deals that ship to South Africa

Amazon.com has launched many early deals in the run-up to its big Prime Day 2022 sale, including heavily-discounted tech.

On 12 July and 13 July 2022, the US online shopping giant’s annual promotion promises to offer significant savings of up to 79% across all categories, including electronics, devices, toys, beauty, fashion, and home products.

Amazon said that shoppers could expect discounts on the following categories:

Amazon Devices — Save up to 79% off on Fire TV devices, including Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV ($99.99), Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV ($49.99), and Fire TV Stick Lite ($11.99); 28% on Echo Show 15 ($179.99); 30% on Kindle Oasis ($174.99) and 55% on Kindle Kids ($49.99); up to 40% on Ring devices, including Ring Alarm 2.0 five-piece kit ($119.99); and 55% on Amazon Halo View ($44.99).

Beauty and Wellness — Save up to 50% on select products from Boscia, Oribe, and Sunday Riley; 30% on Drybar and KORA Organics by Miranda Kerr; up to 20% on Goop, NYX, PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross, and Sun Bum. Additionally, save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kits.

Electronics — Save up to 50% on select headphones from Beats, Sony, and JBL, and 30% on e-bikes, Segways, and scooters.

Fashion — Save up to 40% on select styles from Levi's and baby apparel from Burt's Bees and HonestBaby; up to 30% on styles from Amazon Essentials, Champion, Ray-Ban, and Oakley; and up to 25% on select styles from Shopbop, including APL, English Factory, and Free People.

Home & Kitchen — Save up to 50% on select products from Keurig; up to 45% on SharkNinja and Casper; up to 40% on iRobot Roomba; up to 40% on products from SodaStream; up to 30% on Vitamix blenders; up to 25% on Momofuku products; and 20% on Caraway cookware and bakeware.

Pets — Save up to 30% on pet essentials from Amazon brands, including Amazon Basics, Kitzy, Wag, and Wonder Bound.

Sports & Outdoors — Save up to 50% on Garmin wearables and navigation; 30% on NordicTrack T 6.5 S and Si Treadmills; and 25% on select Columbia Sportswear apparel, outerwear, and footwear.

Toys: Save 40% on select American Girl dolls; and 30% on select toys from Fisher-Price and Mattel, including Barbie and Hot Wheels. Additionally, save up to 30% on select LEGO sets and Magna-Tiles, and select dolls and playsets from L.O.L. Surprise! and Rainbow High.

For South Africans, the sale will start at 09:00 in the morning on 12 July and continue until 09:00 on 14 July 2022.

Although Amazon’s marketplace does not have a local presence yet, it does offer shipping to South Africa on select products.

You will require an active Amazon Prime Day subscription to take up the offers.

The service costs $14.99 (R254) per month or $139 (R2,357) per year and provides members with access to exclusive offers on the Amazon.com store and access to its video streaming service Prime Video.

In the US, subscribers also get perks like free delivery for two-day, one-day, and same-day shipping.

Amazon offers a one-month free trial for new members.

Below are 10 of the best early Prime Day tech deals we found on Amazon.com on Monday.

Acer Aspire 5 laptop — R6,223

ASUS ROG Chakram Core Wired Gaming Mouse — R1,266

Nokia T20 Android 11 tablet — R3,915

Panasonic Lumix S5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera Body — R29,990

Roccat Syn Pro Air Wireless PC Gaming Headset — R2,097 (40% off)

Roccat Volcan Pro PC Gaming Keyboard — R2,778 (25% off)

Roku 4K Streaming Stick — R805 (40% off)

Samsung 980 Pro 500GB NVMe SSD PCIe 4 .0— R1,860

Skullcandy Indy Evo Wireless Earbuds — R979

Western Digital 18TB External Hard Drive — R6,372 (43% off)