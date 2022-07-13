Bluetooth audio gets first major upgrade in years

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group announced that it completed Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio’s full set of specifications.

“Qualification for consumer products seeking to add support for LE Audio is now enabled,” it said.

Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio will improve wireless audio quality, enable audio streaming to an unlimited number of devices, and add support for hearing aids.

The group said consumers could expect products supporting LE Audio to become available in “the coming months”, with availability expected to increase by year-end.

When the group unveiled the LE Audio specification in January 2020, it said that Bluetooth audio devices would soon support two operation modes.

“LE Audio will operate on the Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) radio while Classic Audio operates on the Bluetooth Classic radio (BR/EDR),” the group said.

“[The new specification] will support development of the same audio products and use cases as Classic Audio, while introducing new features to improve their performance as well as enable new ones.”

LE Audio includes the Low Complexity Communication Codec (LC3), providing higher audio quality than the Bluetooth Classic’s Sub-band Codec (SBC) despite needing less power.

“Extensive listening tests have shown that LC3 will provide improvements in audio quality over the SBC codec included with Classic Audio, even at a 50% lower bit rate,” Fraunhofer communications audio head Manfred Lutzky said.

The new specification also introduces Auracast Broadcast.

Auracast lets an audio source, like a user’s smartphone, transmit one or more audio streams to an unlimited number of receivers, including speakers, hearing aids, and headphones.

“It will let us invite others to share in our audio experience, it will enable us to fully enjoy televisions in public spaces, … and it will allow us to hear our best in various public venues and environments,” the Bluetooth Special Interest Group said.

With Auracast, theatres and lecture halls could also share audio to assist those with hearing loss and make audio available in multiple languages.

