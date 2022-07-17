Most affordable monitors over 27 inches in South Africa — including one under R5,000

17 July 2022

South Africans in the market for a PC monitor larger than 27 inches in the diagonal have various affordable options available from online retailers.

One of the most important factors for larger displays is the resolution — 2560×1440 is recommended for anything over 27 inches since it has more pixels per inch.

A screen with higher pixels per inch (PPI) can display sharper images with clearer details and gives viewers more screen real estate for work.

For example, a 1080p 32-inch monitor has a PPI of 70, while a 1440p display of the same size has a 93 PPI.

Therefore, if you are staring at a monitor for more than 7 hours a day, it would be better to opt for a 1440p display if your graphics card can handle it.

Low response times, resolutions above 1080p, and vertical syncing technology are essential if you intend to use a large monitor for gaming.

Gamers are also recommended to opt for a monitor with 144 Hz or higher refresh rates.

We searched for PC monitors bigger than 27 inches on offer from South African online PC retailers Evetech, Progenix, Titan Ice, and Wootware.

This list does not include any monitors that were out of stock by the time of publication.

The most affordable monitor on this list is ideal for productivity purposes, although it won’t cut it for any serious gamers — LG’s 29WL500. It is R4,699 and features a 29-inch ultra-wide 2560×1080 display.

Gamers on a budget should aim to snatch the LG UltraGear 32NG600 on sale from Evetech for R5,499.

It has a 31.5-inch 2560x1440p display with a 165 Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms response rate.

If your graphics card isn’t powerful enough to run games at a 1440p resolution, Mecer’s K3G1F 1920x1080p 32-inch curved monitor has a low response time of 2 ms and costs R5,607.

However, for R427 more, you could bag the Mecer K3G3R+, boasting the same specs as its lower-resolution cousin but with a 2560x1440p resolution.

Those in the market for ultra-wide monitors will have to reach deep.

AOC’s Q34P2 ultra-wide monitor costs R7,108 and has a resolution of 2560×1080 on a 34-inch display but only refreshes at 75 Hz.

The cheapest ultra-wide gaming monitor we could find was the Philips B Line 345B1C/73 for R8,450, which offers you a 3440x1440p 34-inch display with a 100 Hz refresh rate.

LG 29WL500 Ultra-Wide (Wootware) — R4,699

LG 29WL500 Ultra-Wide
Screen size 29 inches
Screen resolution 2,560×1,080
Refresh rate 75 Hz
Response time 5 ms
Vertical sync technology AMD FreeSync
Ports 2×HDMI
VESA wall mount 100×100 mm

LG 32MP60G-B (Titan Ice) — R5,049

LG 32MP60G-B
Screen size 32 inches
Screen resolution 1,920×1,080
Refresh rate 75 Hz
Response time 1 ms
Vertical sync technology AMD FreeSync
Ports 1×HDMI, 1×DisplayPort, 1×D-Sub (VGA)
VESA wall mount 100×100 mm

LG UltraGear 32GN600 (Evetech, on sale) — R5,499

LG UltraGear 32GN600
Screen size 31.5 inches
Screen resolution 2,560×1,440
Refresh rate 165 Hz
Response time 1 ms
Vertical sync technology AMD FreeSync
Ports 2×HDMI, 1×DisplayPort
VESA wall mount 100×100 mm

Mecer K3G1F (Progenix) — R5,607

Mecer K3G1F
Screen size 32 inches
Screen resolution 1,920×1,080
Curve 1500R
Refresh rate 165 Hz
Response time 2 ms
Vertical sync technology AMD FreeSync
Ports 1×HDMI 1.4, 1×DisplayPort 1.2, 1×DVI
VESA wall mount

ViewSonic VX3218-PC-MHD (Evetech) — R5,999

ViewSonic VX3218-PC-MHD
Screen size 31.5 inches
Screen resolution 1,920×1,080
Curve 1500R
Refresh rate 165 Hz
Response time 1 ms
Vertical sync technology Adaptive Sync
Ports 2×HDMI 1.4, 1×DisplayPort 1.2
VESA wall mount 100×100 mm

Mecer K3G3R+ (Progenix) — R6,034

Mecer K3G3R+
Screen size 32 inches
Screen resolution 2,560×1,440
Curve 1500R
Refresh rate 165 Hz
Response time 2 ms
Vertical sync technology AMD FreeSync
Ports 2×HDMI 1.4, 1×DisplayPort 1.2, 1×DVI
VESA wall mount

Asus VG328H1B TUF Gaming (Progenix) — R6,793

Asus VG328H1B TUF Gaming
Screen size 31.5 inches
Screen resolution 1,920×1,080
Curve 1500R
Refresh rate 165 Hz
Response time 1 ms
Vertical sync technology AMD FreeSync
Ports 1×HDMI, 1×D-Sub
VESA wall mount 100×100 mm

AOC Q34P2 Ultra-Wide (Progenix) — R7,108

AOC Q34P2 Ultra-Wide
Screen size 34 inches
Screen resolution 2,560×1,080
Refresh rate 75 Hz
Response time 4 ms
Vertical sync technology
Ports 2×HDMI 2.0, 1×DisplayPort 1.2
VESA wall mount 100×100 mm

Samsung Odyssey G5 (Evetech) — R7,999

Samsung Odyssey G5
Screen size 32 inches
Screen resolution 2,560×1,440
Curve 1000R
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Response time 1 ms
Vertical sync technology AMD FreeSync
Ports 1×HDMI 2.0, 1×DisplayPort 1.2
VESA wall mount 75×75 mm

Philips B Line 345B1C/73 Ultra-Wide (Progenix) — R8,450

Philips B Line 345B1C/73 Ultra-Wide
Screen size 34 inches
Screen resolution 3,440 x 1,440
Curve 1500R
Refresh rate 100 Hz
Response time 4 ms
Vertical sync technology Adaptive Sync
Ports 2×HDMI 2.0, 1×DisplayPort 1.2
VESA wall mount 100×100 mm

