These earphones use sonar to capture facial expressions

Cornell University researchers have developed earphones that use sonar technology to monitor the user’s expressions and create an avatar of their face, according to an Engadget report.

The system — dubbed EarIO — works by projecting soundwaves towards the wearer’s cheeks and capturing the echoes through a microphone.

The echoes vary as the wearer’s facial expression changes or they speak, and a deep learning algorithm then turns the signals into a replica of the user’s face and expression.

EarIO is compatible with mobile devices, making it possible to transmit facial movements to a smartphone or tablet and enable the avatar’s use in video calls.

Principle investigator of Smart Compute interfaces for Future Interaction Labs and co-author of a paper on EarIO, Cheng Zhang, explained that he believes sonar technology offers several benefits over camera-based devices that track facial movements.

He said that camera-based trackers are often “large, heavy, and energy-hungry, which is a big issue for wearables.”

Zhang added that they also capture a significant amount of private information, while a sonar-based tracker bolsters privacy, affordability, comfort, and battery life.

The team of researchers at Cornell University found that the device is fully operational while users are walking or sitting during testing.

They also found that wind, background, and ambient noise did not affect EarIO’s acoustic signalling.

However, they noted that the sensors are highly sensitive, which can sometimes cause problems.

“It’s good, because it’s able to track very subtle movements, but it’s also bad because when something changes in the environment, or when your head moves slightly, we also capture that,” Ruidong Zhang, another co-author of the project, said.

The team hopes to rectify these issues in future renditions of the technology.