Takealot Ultimate Checkout Sale — Best early access tech deals

Takealot has discounted several sought-after tech products as part of its early access app-exclusive deals leading up to its “Ultimate Checkout” sale.

The Ultimate Checkout sale will start on 25 July and end on 27 July.

There are several notable TV deals, like the TCL 43-inch FHD Android TV for R3,999 and Hisense’s 43-inch A4G for R4,899.

Some deals also include a gift voucher from Takealot-owned Superbalist or Mr Delivery.

For example, TCL’s 43-inch TV comes with a R450 Superbalist voucher, and buying the Philips 4300 Series Espresso Machine gives you a R1,000 Superbalist voucher.

If you are shopping for a new Garmin smartwatch, you can grab the Fenix 6s for R8,299, while the Venu is discounted to R4,999.

Apple fans can get a pair of AirPods Pro for R3,799, while a 13-inch M1 MacBook Air and an iPhone 13 with 128GB storage each cost R16,999.

Acer’s Swift X 14-inch notebook with a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GTX 1650 is R12,999.

Those who want a more powerful gaming laptop can get the MSI Bravo 15, featuring a Ryzen 5 5600H processor, a Radeon RX 5500M graphics card, 8GB RAM, and a 15.6-inch 144Hz display for R13,999.

Other notable deals include the AOC Q34P2 34-inch monitor for R5,999 and the Huawei MatePad T10s tablet for R3,599.

Below are some of the best early access deals on Takealot. These deals are only available while stocks last.

TCL 43S5200 FHD Android TV + R450 Superbalist voucher — R3,999

Apple M1 MacBook Air 13-inch — R16,999

Apple iPhone 13 128GB — R16,999

Hisense 43-inch A4G Full HD Smart TV — R4,899

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case — R3,799

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch — R2,799

Dell S2721HN 27-inch monitor — R2,999

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G 128GB Single SIM — R6,799

Acer Swift X 14-inch Notebook — R12,999

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G 128GB Dual SIM + Vodacom SIM Card pack — R8,799

Garmin Fenix 6s Outdoor Smartwatch (42mm) — R8,299

Xiaomi Smart Band 6 — R599

Philips 4300 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine — R10,499

Sony SRS-XB43 Portable Bluetooth Speaker + R350 Mr D voucher — R2,999

Kindle Paperwhite 6-inch 8GB Wi-Fi E-reader R2,799

AOC Q34P2 34-inch IPS monitor — R5,999

MSI Bravo 15 gaming laptop — R13,999

Huawei MatePad T10s tablet — R3,599

Garmin Venu Smartwatch — R4,999

Xiaomi Mi 3.5L Smart Air Fryer — R1,299

