These five Apple products are expected to switch to USB-C

At least one iPhone 15 model, entry-level iPad, AirPods charging case, the MagSafe battery pack, and the Magic accessories are expected to switch to USB-C from Lightning, MacRumours reported.

In May this year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported Apple was testing USB-C charging ports on its upcoming iPhone models.

At the start of June, the European Union announced it would introduce a new law making USB-C the standard charging port for smartphones, tablets and many other electronics by the second half of 2024.

While 2022’s iPhone 14 models will still ship with Lightning ports, it is highly likely, given the EU’s announcement, that the iPhone 15 range will come with USB-C.

In mid-June, 9to5Mac’s Filipe Espósito reported that Apple would soon include a USB-C port in its 10th generation entry-level iPad.

Once Apple implements this change, the entire iPad lineup will feature USB-C charging ports.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the AirPods charging case and the MagSafe battery pack’s refreshed versions will also ship with USB-C.

The Magic Keyboard, Mouse, and Trackpad trio of products are also expected to make the shift over to USB-C.