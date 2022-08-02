Best-selling TV brands and sizes in South Africa

Hisense, Samsung, and LG are South Africa’s most popular TV brands in the first half of 2022, according to sales data from Takealot, Makro, and Game.

These three retailers offer a vast selection of TV models, making them a popular option for those in the market for a new television set.

Takealot claims to boast the widest range of TVs in the country. A quick look at its catalogue on Friday, 29 July 2022, showed more than 360 products listed under TVs.

We found models available from nearly 30 manufacturers in sizes ranging from 17 inches to 86 inches, with prices starting at R779 and going up to R119,999.

Takealot told MyBroadband that its top-selling TV brand for the first half of 2022 was Samsung, followed by Hisense and LG. Rounding off the top five were Itel and Skyworth.

The company said it has also seen an uplift in sales for competitively-priced brands like TCL and Toshiba. Takealot said this was because they offered compelling specifications and sizes at great value.

A recent analysis by MyBroadband showed that brick-and-mortar retailers often offered better prices on TVs than online stores.

At Makro, budget brand Sinotec has been the best-seller for the year, followed by Hisense in second place and Samsung in third. LG and Skyworth completed its top five.

Game is another popular choice for those who prefer to inspect their prospective purchase in person.

So far, Hisense has dominated TV sales at Game for the year-to-date, followed by Samsung, and LG, while Telefunken placed fourth and Skyworth fifth.

Considering the top brands from each retailer varied substantially, it is difficult to infer South Africa’s best-selling manufacturer from the ranking.

However, it remains interesting to see which brands are the best-sellers for certain stores.

The table below summarises the rankings of the most popular TV brands from Takealot, Makro, and Game, in the first half of 2022.

Best-selling TV brands by store Position Takealot Makro Game 1 Samsung Sinotec Hisense 2 Hisense Hisense Samsung 3 LG Samsung LG 4 itel LG Telefunken 5 Skyworth Skyworth Skyworth

MyBroadband was also curious to know which TV sizes were this year’s most popular so far.

Takealot said its best-selling TV size for the year had been 40 inches, followed by 50-inch and 43-inch models.

For Game, 55-inch and 58-inch have been the most popular in 2022, although it has seen increased market interest in larger panel units measuring 60 and 70 inches.

“We expect the demand for larger panel units to increase during the soccer World Cup,” the retailer said.

Makro’s customers have primarily opted for larger panel sizes, including 55-inch and 65-inch sets.

The retailer also recently reintroduced the more affordable Maxdorf brand, offering models in 32-inch, 39-inch and 50-inch sizes.

