Tech deal price comparison — Makro wipes the floor with Takealot

Takealot and Makro are currently running promotions featuring a range of tech deals. A MyBroadband comparison has shown that Makro is cheaper for eight of ten products we compared.

MyBroadband compared ten tech deals offered on both retail platforms to determine which offered better pricing through its promotions.

Takealot’s listing of the 128GB Samsung Galaxy A32 was R100 cheaper than Makro’s, and the two retailers offered similar pricing on ShoX’s Sync Colossus Bluetooth speaker.

However, Makro’s pricing was better for the remaining eight products, and purchasing all ten tech items through the Massmart-owned retailer’s platform would save you R8,995.

The most significant saving is on Samsung’s 499-litre freezer-fridge unit, which is available for R13,999 through Makro. Takealot, on the other hand, is charging R17,499 for the same model.

Similarly, Makro sells the 65-inch Hisense 4K ULED TV for R2,500 less than Takealot.

Other notable savings include the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick and Epson EcoTank L3150 printer, which are R319 and R1,300 cheaper through Makro.

Makro app tested

Makro launched its new shopping app for Android and iOS devices in July, and our testing of the app showed that it was working well.

While it was initially challenging to find the app — likely because it was new and didn’t appear in searches — we were able to download it through the link provided on Makro’s website.

The app allows users to filter products by whether they are available directly from Makro or its third-party marketplace.

Payment is straightforward, with various methods available, including Instant EFT, store credit, and bank cards.

Despite the app specifying a 2-5 day shipping time, ours was delivered the following afternoon.

Tracking is done through WumDrop, which Massmart acquired in 2021 after purchasing a 53% stake in 2017.

According to WumDrop founder and Massmart delivery services executive Simon Hartley, WumDrop’s proprietary technology allowed its drivers to take products directly from the store to the customer, eliminating the need for a warehouse.

Makro said its integration with WumDrop would help it to slash delivery lead times for online orders — which was evident in our testing.

The pricing of ten on-sale tech items, available from both Takealot and Makro, are compared in the table below.

Makro vs Takealot tech deal comparison Product Makro Takealot Mi TV Stick R649 R968 Ematic 4K Ultra HD Android TV Box R999 R1,199 ShoX Sync Colossus 70W Bluetooth speaker R2,499 R2,499 Samsung Galaxy A13 64GB R2,799 R3,345 Epson EcoTank L3150 printer R2,999 R4,299 Samsung Galaxy A32 128GB R4,499 R4,399 Samsung M7 32-inch UHD smart monitor R6,999 R7,198 LG 50-inch Smart 4K TV R7,499 R7,999 Hisense 65-inch 4K Smart ULED TV R9,999 R12,499 Samsung 499l top freezer fridge with water dispenser R13,999 R17,499 Total R52,909 R61,904

Now read: These are the specifications your next Bluetooth headphones should have