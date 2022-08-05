Last iPad to drop headphone jack — Report

Apple is set to drop the 3.5mm headphone jack from the last iPad that still offered it, according to a report from MySmartPrice.

The publication says it received CAD renders of the upcoming 10th-gen iPad from a case manufacturer, which provided an idea of the new tablet’s design.

The renders show a significant deviation from the look the entry-level iPad has stuck with since 2017.

Apple has primarily only made internal upgrades to its cheapest tablet for each new iteration.

But if the renders turn out to be accurate, the 2022 model will feature the same flat edges as those on recent iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks.

While the home button and large bezels will still be present, MySmartPrice said the display should be larger than the current 10.2-inch unit.

The rear camera now also appears to resemble the unit available on the iPhone X, with a single lens and flash module.

Notably, the renders show no sign of the 3.5mm headphone jack.

But even those who already have Lightning headphones might have to shop around for a new dongle in any case.

Several reports have suggested that Apple will drop the Lightning connector for charging and data transfers and substitute it with a USB-C port.

Apple was the first major smartphone manufacturer to drop the 3.5mm jack with 2016’s iPhone 7.

At the time, the port was the standard for connecting headphones and the decision meant iPhone buyers also had to buy a dongle or Lightning headphones.

The removal of the port will mean that only Apple’s Mac ports still offer 3.5mm jacks.

The 10th-generation iPad is expected to launch in the US fall (South African Spring).