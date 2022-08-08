Fitbit to kill off music transfers from PC

Fitbit is deactivating its Fitbit Connect application and, with it, music file transfers from PCs to older Fitbit smartwatches on 13 October 2022.

“On October 13, 2022 we’re removing the option to transfer playlists to your Fitbit watch through your computer,” according to Fitbit’s help page.

“You can continue to play personal music stored on your watch and transfer music to your watch with the Deezer app and Pandora app.”

Fitbit Connect lets users synchronise fitness data and transfer music between computers running Windows or MacOS.

The Google-owned wearables company encourages its smartwatch owners to switch to the Fitbit mobile application.

The latest generation of Fitbit’s wearables, like the Versa 3 and Sense models, have entirely done away with Fitbit Connect support and only lets users download music through subscription services.

Users with older Fitbit wearables have until the cutoff date to download the Fitbit Connect application from the bottom of the Fitbit setup page and stock up on locally-downloaded music.

The file types that are transferable with Windows are MP3, MP4 with AAC audio, and WMA files, while Mac users can only transfer MP3 and MP4 files.

“Note that some older songs may not transfer due to copyright protections (known as DRM encryption),” Fitbit’s support page states.