Samsung could release first foldable tablet in early 2023

Samsung could launch its first foldable tablet early next year, Softpedia News reports.

The publication cited a post from a user on South Korean blog Naver, which claimed to have sourced the information from Samsung’s hinge suppliers.

According to the poster, the company was working on a third foldable device to join the Z Fold and Z Flip line-ups.

The as-yet-unconfirmed device will supposedly carry the same Z moniker as the foldable smartphones, alongside the “Tab” name Samsung uses for its tablets.

In addition, the poster said the Galaxy Z Tab was being prepared for launch alongside the Galaxy Tab S9, which is expected to be revealed at the same time as next year’s Galaxy S23.

Typically, Samsung launches the new versions of its flagship S series in January or February.

Although Samsung has not officially confirmed the tablet, the company has said it will expand its foldable portfolio in the coming years.

Samsung’s Display division also showcased two new mobile screen concepts — the triple-folding Flex S and rollable Flex G — at CES 2022 at the start of the year. An image of the Flex S is shown below.

Several reports have also suggested that Samsung is pivoting away from the Galaxy S as its flagship offering and increasing its focus on foldables to distinguish itself from rivals like Apple.

Samsung president for mobile TM Roh recently said it sold almost 10 million foldable smartphones globally in 2021.

Roh explained the devices were previously seen as a novelty but had now become the preferred choice for many users.

“We are reaching the moment where these foldable devices are becoming widespread and staking a bigger claim in the overall smartphone market,” Roh said.

While a foldable tablet would be relatively new territory for the tech industry, several major manufacturers have already released foldable laptops.

Samsung is set to unveil the fourth generation of the Z Fold and Z Flip smartphones during its next Galaxy Unpacked Event on Wednesday evening.

