Samsung unveils the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro — details and South African pricing

Samsung revealed its latest smartwatches — the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — during its Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, 10 August 2022.

The company said the Galaxy Watch 5 enhances features that consumers rely on daily, while its high-end addition to the lineup — the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — is its most feature-packed and durable watch to date.

The Galaxy Watch 5 comes in 40 and 44mm sizes, while the Watch 5 Pro measures 45mm.

Both versions of the smartwatch feature sapphire crystal screens and AMOLED displays.

The 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro have 1.4-inch screens, while the 40mm version’s display measures 1.2 inches.

Samsung has also increased the battery size of the watches, with the 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 getting 284mAh and 410mAh batteries, respectively.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a larger battery packing 490mAh capacity and is designed for outdoor enthusiasts, with a durable titanium casing and D-Buckle sport band.

Samsung said its BioActive sensor — featured in all versions of the Galaxy Watch 5 — provides in-depth monitoring to allow users to track their fitness data.

“We’re dedicated to giving our Galaxy Watch community the tools, data and resources needed to not only understand their overall health and wellness better but to coach them on their journey,” Samsung’s head of mobile, TM Roh, said.

“With Samsung’s groundbreaking BioActive Sensor, we’re empowering users with the most complete picture of their health-related insights yet.”

Pricing and availability

Samsung said pre-orders for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro open in select markets on 10 August 2022, with shipping starting from 26 August.

The 40mm version of the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in three colours — graphite, silver, and pink gold — while the 44mm version swaps the pink gold option for a sapphire one.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available in grey titanium and black titanium.

South African pricing for the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup starts at R5,999. However, pre-orders have yet to open locally.

Below are the specifications and images of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.