LG’s new 97-inch OLED offers built-in 5.1 surround sound audio without speakers

LG Display has unveiled a range of new OLED products at K-Display 2022 — including the biggest-ever OLED TV panel.

The South Korean manufacturer says its 97-inch LG OLED.EX display offers “realistic colours, fine details, and perfect black” with enhanced brightness up to 30% higher than its predecessors.

But what sets it further apart from rivals is its Film CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED) technology, which allows the display to vibrate and generate the sound directly without separate speakers.

LG said the system offers 5.1 channel surround sound with performance that provides a “cinematic level of immersion”.

Typically, embedded TV speakers can add thickness to a TV set because they require some space to offer high volume and good quality.

Sony has been selling a similar speakerless sound solution with the Acoustic Surface technology in its OLED TVs since 2017, using vibration actuators behind the display to create sound.

However, it has never claimed that this is capable of 5.1 surround sound.

Nevertheless, Sony’s latest TV with this built-in sound system — the A9G — has received rave reviews.

According to FlatpanelsHD, it also adds a level of immersion, with voices in movies and TV shows appearing to come directly from characters’ mouths.

LG is expected to release its first TV to use the 97-inch OLED.EX panel — the G2 — later this year. It will cost €25,000 (R419,000) in Europe.

Other major pieces LG put on show at K-Display 2022 included several configurations of transparent displays, including Media Art Wall, Showcase, Wall Skin, Photo Wall, and Conference Room screens.

It has also rolled out its first 42-inch and 48-inch OLED panels for gaming displays.

Below is the transparent OLED panel for conference rooms, also called the E-Crystal.