Best tablets under R7,000 in South Africa

27 August 2022

South Africans who want to buy a new tablet have several excellent options available under R7,000.

We browsed Takealot, Makro, Incredible Connection, and Game and found that Takealot consistently had the lowest prices for all the tablets listed.

Lenovo’s Tab M10 Plus is the most affordable option at R3,499.

That gets you an Android 10 device with a 10.3-inch 1920×1200 resolution display.

Lenovo’s tablet comes with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. It also features a micro SD slot to increase its storage space.

However, it has the smallest battery of the tablets listed at 5,000mAh.

Huawei’s MatePad T10s is the second-most affordable option on this list, but it does not come with Google Mobile Services.

Although it runs Android 10, the United States has banned local companies from dealing with Huawei — including Google.

Therefore, it does not have access to the Google Play store and apps like YouTube and Google Maps. It is still possible to access YouTube via the web browser.

The MatePad T10s also has the second smallest battery at 5,100mAh.

For R1,261 more than the MatePad, Samsung’s Tab A8 comes with a 7,040mAh battery and a slightly larger screen at 10.5 inches.

The Tab A8 also has a significantly improved camera over the MatePad — it features an 8MP rear and 5MP front camera, compared to the MatePad’s 5MP rear and 2MP front cameras.

For R5,999, you can get the entry-level ninth-generation Apple iPad.

The iPad comes with the latest iPadOS 15 and a high-fidelity 2160×1620 10.2-inch display.

It features a 12MP front camera, making it the best front camera on the list.

iPad comes with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip and has 64GB storage and 3GB RAM.

If you are already entrenched in Apple’s ecosystem, the iPad would be the best choice.

At R6,348, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with an S Pen and features a 10.4-inch 2000×1200 display.

The S6 Lite runs Android 12 — the newest version of Google’s mobile operating system.

Xiaomi’s Pad 5 is the most expensive at R6,999 and features the biggest display on the list — an 11-inch screen with a 2560×1600 resolution

Xiaomi’s offering also has the most storage and memory at 128GB and 6GB RAM, respectively.

Below are the best tablets you can buy under R7,000 from Takealot.

Apple iPad 9 10.2-inch 64GB (Takealot) — R5,999

Apple iPad 9 10.2-inch 64GB — Space Grey
OS iPadOS 15
Display 10.2-inch 2160×1620 Retina IPS LCD
CPU Apple A13 Bionic
Storage 64 GB
RAM 3GB
Rear camera 8MP
Front camera 12MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2
Ports Lightning, USB 2.0
Cellular
SIM
Biometrics Front-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery 8,557mAh
Dimensions and weight 250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5 mm (498g)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (X205) 10.5-inch 64GB LTE Tablet (Takealot) — R5,348

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (X205) 10.5-inch 64GB LTE Tablet
OS Android 11, One UI 3
Display 10.5-inch 1920×1200 TFT LCD
CPU Unisoc Tiger T618
Storage 64GB
RAM 4GB
Rear camera 8MP
Front camera 5MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB Type-C, MicroSDXC slot, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular LTE
SIM Nano-SIM
Biometrics
Battery 7,040mAh
Dimensions and weight 246.8 x 161.9 x 6.9mm (508g)

Huawei MatePad T10s 64GB (Takealot) — R4,087

Huawei MatePad T10s 64GB — Deep Sea Blue
OS Android 10 with Huawei Mobile Services
Display 10.1-inch 1920×1200 IPS LCD
CPU Kirin 710A
Storage 64GB
RAM 4GB
Rear camera 5MP
Front camera 2MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB Type-C, microSDXC slot, 3.5 mm audio jack
Cellular LTE
SIM Nano-SIM
Biometrics
Battery 5,100 mAh
Dimensions and weight 240.2 x 159 x 7.9mm (450 g)

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (ZA5V) 10.3-inch 64GB LTE Tablet (Takealot) — R3,499

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 10.3-inch 64GB LTE Tablet
OS Android 10
Display 10.3-inch 1,200×1,920 IPS LCD
CPU MediaTek MT6762 Helio P22T
Storage 64GB
RAM 4GB
Rear camera 8MP
Front camera 5MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB Type-C, microSDXC slot, 3.5mm audio jack, Pogo pin connector
Cellular LTE
SIM Nano-SIM
Biometrics
Battery 5,000 mAh
Dimensions and weight 241.5 x 149.4 x 8.3mm (420g)

Xiaomi Pad 5 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi Tablet – Cosmic Grey (Takealot) — R6,999

Xiaomi Pad 5 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi Tablet — Cosmic Grey
OS Android 11
Display 11-inch 2560×1600 IPS LCD
CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
Storage 128GB
RAM 6GB
Rear camera 13MP
Front camera 8MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB Type-C
Cellular
SIM
Biometrics
Battery 8,720 mAh
Dimensions and weight 254.69×166.25×6.85mm (511g)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (P610) 10.4-inch 64GB Wi-Fi Tablet (Takealot) — R6,348

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (P610) 10.4-inch 64GB Wi-Fi Tablet
OS Android 12, One UI 4.0
Display 10.4-inch 2000×1200 TFT LCD
CPU Exynos 9611
Storage 64GB
RAM 4GB
Rear camera 8MP
Front camera 5MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, microSDXC slot
Cellular
SIM
Biometrics
Battery 7,040 mAh
Dimensions and weight 244.5 x 154.3 x 7mm

Now read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 revealed — South African pricing and details

Share your thoughts: Best tablets under R7,000 in South A…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Best tablets under R7,000 in South Africa