Best tablets under R7,000 in South Africa

South Africans who want to buy a new tablet have several excellent options available under R7,000.

We browsed Takealot, Makro, Incredible Connection, and Game and found that Takealot consistently had the lowest prices for all the tablets listed.

Lenovo’s Tab M10 Plus is the most affordable option at R3,499.

That gets you an Android 10 device with a 10.3-inch 1920×1200 resolution display.

Lenovo’s tablet comes with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. It also features a micro SD slot to increase its storage space.

However, it has the smallest battery of the tablets listed at 5,000mAh.

Huawei’s MatePad T10s is the second-most affordable option on this list, but it does not come with Google Mobile Services.

Although it runs Android 10, the United States has banned local companies from dealing with Huawei — including Google.

Therefore, it does not have access to the Google Play store and apps like YouTube and Google Maps. It is still possible to access YouTube via the web browser.

The MatePad T10s also has the second smallest battery at 5,100mAh.

For R1,261 more than the MatePad, Samsung’s Tab A8 comes with a 7,040mAh battery and a slightly larger screen at 10.5 inches.

The Tab A8 also has a significantly improved camera over the MatePad — it features an 8MP rear and 5MP front camera, compared to the MatePad’s 5MP rear and 2MP front cameras.

For R5,999, you can get the entry-level ninth-generation Apple iPad.

The iPad comes with the latest iPadOS 15 and a high-fidelity 2160×1620 10.2-inch display.

It features a 12MP front camera, making it the best front camera on the list.

iPad comes with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip and has 64GB storage and 3GB RAM.

If you are already entrenched in Apple’s ecosystem, the iPad would be the best choice.

At R6,348, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with an S Pen and features a 10.4-inch 2000×1200 display.

The S6 Lite runs Android 12 — the newest version of Google’s mobile operating system.

Xiaomi’s Pad 5 is the most expensive at R6,999 and features the biggest display on the list — an 11-inch screen with a 2560×1600 resolution

Xiaomi’s offering also has the most storage and memory at 128GB and 6GB RAM, respectively.

Below are the best tablets you can buy under R7,000 from Takealot.

Apple iPad 9 10.2-inch 64GB (Takealot) — R5,999

Apple iPad 9 10.2-inch 64GB — Space Grey OS iPadOS 15 Display 10.2-inch 2160×1620 Retina IPS LCD CPU Apple A13 Bionic Storage 64 GB RAM 3GB Rear camera 8MP Front camera 12MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 Ports Lightning, USB 2.0 Cellular — SIM — Biometrics Front-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 8,557mAh Dimensions and weight 250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5 mm (498g)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (X205) 10.5-inch 64GB LTE Tablet (Takealot) — R5,348

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (X205) 10.5-inch 64GB LTE Tablet OS Android 11, One UI 3 Display 10.5-inch 1920×1200 TFT LCD CPU Unisoc Tiger T618 Storage 64GB RAM 4GB Rear camera 8MP Front camera 5MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB Type-C, MicroSDXC slot, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular LTE SIM Nano-SIM Biometrics — Battery 7,040mAh Dimensions and weight 246.8 x 161.9 x 6.9mm (508g)

Huawei MatePad T10s 64GB (Takealot) — R4,087

Huawei MatePad T10s 64GB — Deep Sea Blue OS Android 10 with Huawei Mobile Services Display 10.1-inch 1920×1200 IPS LCD CPU Kirin 710A Storage 64GB RAM 4GB Rear camera 5MP Front camera 2MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB Type-C, microSDXC slot, 3.5 mm audio jack Cellular LTE SIM Nano-SIM Biometrics — Battery 5,100 mAh Dimensions and weight 240.2 x 159 x 7.9mm (450 g)

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (ZA5V) 10.3-inch 64GB LTE Tablet (Takealot) — R3,499

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 10.3-inch 64GB LTE Tablet OS Android 10 Display 10.3-inch 1,200×1,920 IPS LCD CPU MediaTek MT6762 Helio P22T Storage 64GB RAM 4GB Rear camera 8MP Front camera 5MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB Type-C, microSDXC slot, 3.5mm audio jack, Pogo pin connector Cellular LTE SIM Nano-SIM Biometrics — Battery 5,000 mAh Dimensions and weight 241.5 x 149.4 x 8.3mm (420g)

Xiaomi Pad 5 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi Tablet – Cosmic Grey (Takealot) — R6,999

Xiaomi Pad 5 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi Tablet — Cosmic Grey OS Android 11 Display 11-inch 2560×1600 IPS LCD CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Storage 128GB RAM 6GB Rear camera 13MP Front camera 8MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB Type-C Cellular — SIM — Biometrics — Battery 8,720 mAh Dimensions and weight 254.69×166.25×6.85mm (511g)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (P610) 10.4-inch 64GB Wi-Fi Tablet (Takealot) — R6,348