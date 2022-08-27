Best tablets under R7,000 in South Africa

South Africans who want to buy a new tablet have several excellent options available under R7,000.
We browsed Takealot, Makro, Incredible Connection, and Game and found that Takealot consistently had the lowest prices for all the tablets listed.
Lenovo’s Tab M10 Plus is the most affordable option at R3,499.
That gets you an Android 10 device with a 10.3-inch 1920×1200 resolution display.
Lenovo’s tablet comes with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. It also features a micro SD slot to increase its storage space.
However, it has the smallest battery of the tablets listed at 5,000mAh.
Huawei’s MatePad T10s is the second-most affordable option on this list, but it does not come with Google Mobile Services.
Although it runs Android 10, the United States has banned local companies from dealing with Huawei — including Google.
Therefore, it does not have access to the Google Play store and apps like YouTube and Google Maps. It is still possible to access YouTube via the web browser.
The MatePad T10s also has the second smallest battery at 5,100mAh.
For R1,261 more than the MatePad, Samsung’s Tab A8 comes with a 7,040mAh battery and a slightly larger screen at 10.5 inches.
The Tab A8 also has a significantly improved camera over the MatePad — it features an 8MP rear and 5MP front camera, compared to the MatePad’s 5MP rear and 2MP front cameras.
For R5,999, you can get the entry-level ninth-generation Apple iPad.
The iPad comes with the latest iPadOS 15 and a high-fidelity 2160×1620 10.2-inch display.
It features a 12MP front camera, making it the best front camera on the list.
iPad comes with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip and has 64GB storage and 3GB RAM.
If you are already entrenched in Apple’s ecosystem, the iPad would be the best choice.
At R6,348, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with an S Pen and features a 10.4-inch 2000×1200 display.
The S6 Lite runs Android 12 — the newest version of Google’s mobile operating system.
Xiaomi’s Pad 5 is the most expensive at R6,999 and features the biggest display on the list — an 11-inch screen with a 2560×1600 resolution
Xiaomi’s offering also has the most storage and memory at 128GB and 6GB RAM, respectively.
Below are the best tablets you can buy under R7,000 from Takealot.
Apple iPad 9 10.2-inch 64GB (Takealot) — R5,999
|Apple iPad 9 10.2-inch 64GB — Space Grey
|OS
|iPadOS 15
|Display
|10.2-inch 2160×1620 Retina IPS LCD
|CPU
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Storage
|64 GB
|RAM
|3GB
|Rear camera
|8MP
|Front camera
|12MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2
|Ports
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|Cellular
|—
|SIM
|—
|Biometrics
|Front-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|8,557mAh
|Dimensions and weight
|250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5 mm (498g)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (X205) 10.5-inch 64GB LTE Tablet (Takealot) — R5,348
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (X205) 10.5-inch 64GB LTE Tablet
|OS
|Android 11, One UI 3
|Display
|10.5-inch 1920×1200 TFT LCD
|CPU
|Unisoc Tiger T618
|Storage
|64GB
|RAM
|4GB
|Rear camera
|8MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB Type-C, MicroSDXC slot, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Biometrics
|—
|Battery
|7,040mAh
|Dimensions and weight
|246.8 x 161.9 x 6.9mm (508g)
Huawei MatePad T10s 64GB (Takealot) — R4,087
|Huawei MatePad T10s 64GB — Deep Sea Blue
|OS
|Android 10 with Huawei Mobile Services
|Display
|10.1-inch 1920×1200 IPS LCD
|CPU
|Kirin 710A
|Storage
|64GB
|RAM
|4GB
|Rear camera
|5MP
|Front camera
|2MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB Type-C, microSDXC slot, 3.5 mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Biometrics
|—
|Battery
|5,100 mAh
|Dimensions and weight
|240.2 x 159 x 7.9mm (450 g)
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (ZA5V) 10.3-inch 64GB LTE Tablet (Takealot) — R3,499
|Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 10.3-inch 64GB LTE Tablet
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|10.3-inch 1,200×1,920 IPS LCD
|CPU
|MediaTek MT6762 Helio P22T
|Storage
|64GB
|RAM
|4GB
|Rear camera
|8MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB Type-C, microSDXC slot, 3.5mm audio jack, Pogo pin connector
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Biometrics
|—
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
|Dimensions and weight
|241.5 x 149.4 x 8.3mm (420g)
Xiaomi Pad 5 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi Tablet – Cosmic Grey (Takealot) — R6,999
|Xiaomi Pad 5 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi Tablet — Cosmic Grey
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|11-inch 2560×1600 IPS LCD
|CPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|6GB
|Rear camera
|13MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB Type-C
|Cellular
|—
|SIM
|—
|Biometrics
|—
|Battery
|8,720 mAh
|Dimensions and weight
|254.69×166.25×6.85mm (511g)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (P610) 10.4-inch 64GB Wi-Fi Tablet (Takealot) — R6,348
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (P610) 10.4-inch 64GB Wi-Fi Tablet
|OS
|Android 12, One UI 4.0
|Display
|10.4-inch 2000×1200 TFT LCD
|CPU
|Exynos 9611
|Storage
|64GB
|RAM
|4GB
|Rear camera
|8MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, microSDXC slot
|Cellular
|—
|SIM
|—
|Biometrics
|—
|Battery
|7,040 mAh
|Dimensions and weight
|244.5 x 154.3 x 7mm
