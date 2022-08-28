South Africans in the market to buy a smart TV under R8,000 have several sizes and brands to choose from.

All of the devices compared in this article are smart TVs that ship with built-in processors and operating systems based on Android TV or the manufacturer’s custom software.

A previous MyBroadband analysis showed that buying a smart TV was generally more affordable than opting for a non-smart TV paired with a media box.

However, the operating systems on Smart TVs can be limited in functionality and perform worse than a media box.

For example, Hisense’s VIDAA operating system does not yet support Disney+, and user reports show it can be sluggish due to many smart TVs typically shipping with only 1GB RAM.

Although several affordable TVs are available for under R4,000 from online retailers, doubling your budget can net you some significant improvements in display size and resolution.

The two biggest TVs on the list — Hisense’s A6G and Sinotec’s STL-58U20AT — measure 58 inches in the diagonal and cost R7,999.

Both sport resolutions of 3840×2160, but Hisense TVs run on the brand’s proprietary VIDAA operating system, while Sinotec uses Android TV.

TCL’s 55-inch 55P615 TV offers great value for R6,999 considering its size and 4K resolution.

The cheapest deal is an Itel 55-inch 4K-capable TV for R6,259, running on version 11 of Android TV.

LG’s 43-inch ThinQ TV costs R6,999 from Makro. It runs on LG’s webOS smart TV software and offers 4K upscaling.

Samsung’s 43-inch AU7000 4K TV is R7,429 and runs on the electronics giant’s in-house operating system, Tizen.

Below are ten of the best TV deals under R8,000 from Takealot, HiFiCorp, Makro, and Game.

Itel 55-inch 4K UHD Frameless Smart Android TV (Takealot) — R6,259

Itel TV – 55-inch 4K UHD Frameless Smart Android TV specifications Built-in OS Android 11 Resolution 3840×2160 Display size 55 inches Connectivity 3x USB, 2x HDMI, 1 x Ethernet Dimensions (LxWxH) 123x76x27cm

TCL 55-inch 55P615 UHD Android TV (Takealot) — R6,999

TCL 55” 55P615 UHD Android TV specifications Built-in OS Android, Google TV Resolution 3840×2160 Display size 55 inches Connectivity 3x HDMI, 2x USB Dimensions (LxWxH) 123.9×77.4x30cm

LG 43-inch Smart 4K UHD ThinQ AI TV (Makro) — R6,999

LG 43-inch Smart 4K UHD ThinQ AI TV specifications Built-in OS WebOS 6.0 Resolution 3840×2160 Display size 43 inches Connectivity 2x HDMI, 1x USB Dimensions (LxWxH) 97.3×62.3×21.6cm

Hisense 58-inch A6G UHD Smart TV with HDR & Bluetooth (Takealot) — R7,999

Hisense 58-inch A6G UHD Smart TV with HDR & Bluetooth specifications Built-in OS VIDAA Smart Resolution 3840×2160 Display size 58 inches Connectivity 3x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x Ethernet Dimensions (LxWxH) 129.3×81.3×23.5cm

TCL 50-inch 50P725 4K Android Google TV (Takealot) — R7,999

TCL 50-inch 50P725 4K Android Google TV specifications Built-in OS Android, Google TV Resolution 3840×2160 Display size 50 inches Connectivity 3x HDMI, 2x USB, Dimensions (LxWxH) 112.2x71x26.5cm

JVC LT-55NQ7115 55-inch QLED 4K Edgeless Smart TV (Takealot) — R7,500

JVC LT-55NQ7115 55-inch QLED 4K Edgeless Smart TV specifications Built-in OS Android Resolution 3840×2160 Display size 55 inches Connectivity 4x HDMI, 3x USB Dimensions (LxWxH) 122.9×77.2x27cm

Samsung 43-inch AU7000 UHD Crystal Processor 4K Smart TV (Takealot) — R7,429

Samsung 43-inch AU7000 UHD Crystal Processor 4K Smart TV specifications Built-in OS Tizen Resolution 3840×2160 Display 43 inches Connectivity 3x HDMI, 1x USB Dimensions (LxWxH) 96.4x63x19.3cm

Sinotec 58-inch Android UHD TV (HiFiCorp) — R7,999

Sinotec 58-inch STL-58U20AT Android UHD TV specifications Built-in OS Android 10 Resolution 3840×2160 Display 58 inches Connectivity 3x HDMI, 2x USB Dimensions (LxWxH) 130×76.6×9.2cm

LG 50-inch UHD Smart ThinQ TV 50UP7500PVG.AFB (Game) — R7,999

LG 50-inch 50UP7500PVG.AFB UHD Smart ThinQ TV specifications Built-in OS WebOS Resolution 3840×2160 Display 50 inches Connectivity 2x HDMI, 1x USB Dimensions (LxWxH) 121.5×77.5×17.5cm

Toshiba 55-inch UHD HDR Smart REGZA Engine 4K High Dynamic Range LED TV (Makro) — R7,999