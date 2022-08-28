South Africans in the market to buy a smart TV under R8,000 have several sizes and brands to choose from.
All of the devices compared in this article are smart TVs that ship with built-in processors and operating systems based on Android TV or the manufacturer’s custom software.
A previous MyBroadband analysis showed that buying a smart TV was generally more affordable than opting for a non-smart TV paired with a media box.
However, the operating systems on Smart TVs can be limited in functionality and perform worse than a media box.
For example, Hisense’s VIDAA operating system does not yet support Disney+, and user reports show it can be sluggish due to many smart TVs typically shipping with only 1GB RAM.
Although several affordable TVs are available for under R4,000 from online retailers, doubling your budget can net you some significant improvements in display size and resolution.
The two biggest TVs on the list — Hisense’s A6G and Sinotec’s STL-58U20AT — measure 58 inches in the diagonal and cost R7,999.
Both sport resolutions of 3840×2160, but Hisense TVs run on the brand’s proprietary VIDAA operating system, while Sinotec uses Android TV.
TCL’s 55-inch 55P615 TV offers great value for R6,999 considering its size and 4K resolution.
The cheapest deal is an Itel 55-inch 4K-capable TV for R6,259, running on version 11 of Android TV.
LG’s 43-inch ThinQ TV costs R6,999 from Makro. It runs on LG’s webOS smart TV software and offers 4K upscaling.
Samsung’s 43-inch AU7000 4K TV is R7,429 and runs on the electronics giant’s in-house operating system, Tizen.
Below are ten of the best TV deals under R8,000 from Takealot, HiFiCorp, Makro, and Game.
Itel 55-inch 4K UHD Frameless Smart Android TV (Takealot) — R6,259
|Itel TV – 55-inch 4K UHD Frameless Smart Android TV specifications
|Built-in OS
|Android 11
|Resolution
|3840×2160
|Display size
|55 inches
|Connectivity
|3x USB, 2x HDMI, 1 x Ethernet
|Dimensions (LxWxH)
|123x76x27cm
TCL 55-inch 55P615 UHD Android TV (Takealot) — R6,999
|TCL 55” 55P615 UHD Android TV specifications
|Built-in OS
|Android, Google TV
|Resolution
|3840×2160
|Display size
|55 inches
|Connectivity
|3x HDMI, 2x USB
|Dimensions (LxWxH)
|123.9×77.4x30cm
LG 43-inch Smart 4K UHD ThinQ AI TV (Makro) — R6,999
|LG 43-inch Smart 4K UHD ThinQ AI TV specifications
|Built-in OS
|WebOS 6.0
|Resolution
|3840×2160
|Display size
|43 inches
|Connectivity
|2x HDMI, 1x USB
|Dimensions (LxWxH)
|97.3×62.3×21.6cm
Hisense 58-inch A6G UHD Smart TV with HDR & Bluetooth (Takealot) — R7,999
|Hisense 58-inch A6G UHD Smart TV with HDR & Bluetooth specifications
|Built-in OS
|VIDAA Smart
|Resolution
|3840×2160
|Display size
|58 inches
|Connectivity
|3x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x Ethernet
|Dimensions (LxWxH)
|129.3×81.3×23.5cm
TCL 50-inch 50P725 4K Android Google TV (Takealot) — R7,999
|TCL 50-inch 50P725 4K Android Google TV specifications
|Built-in OS
|Android, Google TV
|Resolution
|3840×2160
|Display size
|50 inches
|Connectivity
|3x HDMI, 2x USB,
|Dimensions (LxWxH)
|112.2x71x26.5cm
JVC LT-55NQ7115 55-inch QLED 4K Edgeless Smart TV (Takealot) — R7,500
|JVC LT-55NQ7115 55-inch QLED 4K Edgeless Smart TV specifications
|Built-in OS
|Android
|Resolution
|3840×2160
|Display size
|55 inches
|Connectivity
|4x HDMI, 3x USB
|Dimensions (LxWxH)
|122.9×77.2x27cm
Samsung 43-inch AU7000 UHD Crystal Processor 4K Smart TV (Takealot) — R7,429
|Samsung 43-inch AU7000 UHD Crystal Processor 4K Smart TV specifications
|Built-in OS
|Tizen
|Resolution
|3840×2160
|Display
|43 inches
|Connectivity
|3x HDMI, 1x USB
|Dimensions (LxWxH)
|96.4x63x19.3cm
Sinotec 58-inch Android UHD TV (HiFiCorp) — R7,999
|Sinotec 58-inch STL-58U20AT Android UHD TV specifications
|Built-in OS
|Android 10
|Resolution
|3840×2160
|Display
|58 inches
|Connectivity
|3x HDMI, 2x USB
|Dimensions (LxWxH)
|130×76.6×9.2cm
LG 50-inch UHD Smart ThinQ TV 50UP7500PVG.AFB (Game) — R7,999
|LG 50-inch 50UP7500PVG.AFB UHD Smart ThinQ TV specifications
|Built-in OS
|WebOS
|Resolution
|3840×2160
|Display
|50 inches
|Connectivity
|2x HDMI, 1x USB
|Dimensions (LxWxH)
|121.5×77.5×17.5cm
Toshiba 55-inch UHD HDR Smart REGZA Engine 4K High Dynamic Range LED TV (Makro) — R7,999
|Toshiba 55-inch UHD HDR Smart REGZA Engine 4K High Dynamic Range LED TV specifications
|Built-in OS
|Android
|Resolution
|3840×2160
|Display
|55 inches
|Connectivity
|3x HDMI, 2x USB
|Dimensions (LxWxH)
|123.2×75.8×23.6cm
