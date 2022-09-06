Samsung adding new features to old foldables and watches

Owners of Samsung’s older generation of foldable phones and smartwatches will soon get access to new features through the company’s latest operating systems.

According to a statement from the company, new features coming to old foldables include multitasking gestures, optimisations for big-screen devices, first-party app enhancements, and a PC-like taskbar.

Its older smartwatch generations will get access to new watch faces and customisations.

Owners of these devices will soon be able to access the features by updating the latest versions of Samsung’s operating systems — One UI 4.1.1 and One UI Watch 4.5.

One UI 4.1.1 is based on Android 12L — Google’s operating system designed for large-screened devices — and first appeared on Samsung’s latest generation of foldable smartphones.

Although Samsung hasn’t provided a timeline for its rollout to older devices, the One UI 4.1.1 update has already rolled out to Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 devices.

These devices will also be able to adjust settings, make calls, return missed calls, and reply to texts from the cover screen.

Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Fold will also receive the One UI 4.1.1 update at some point.

Regarding Samsung’s smartwatches, the One UI Watch 4.5 update was first released with its latest generation — the Galaxy Watch 5 — and will also arrive on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.

The update adds six new interactive watch faces and customisations. Eligible smartwatches will also have access to a new QWERTY keyboard.

However, the company hasn’t indicated when the update will be rolled out to Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic owners.

The Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch 2 Active will receive a separate update towards the end of September 2022, adding “selected features” from One UI Watch 4.5 to these devices.

