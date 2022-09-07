Meta will reveal its new premium VR headset in October

Meta Platforms will reveal its new high-end virtual reality (VR) headset at the Meta Connect event on Tuesday, 11 October 2022.

The company says it will also share updates on its progress with its metaverse ambitions and provide a look into “what’s to come in the near and far future”.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a photo of himself wearing a VR headset — which The Verge says resembles the Project Cambria device — on Tuesday, with the caption: “See you at Meta Connect on Oct 11”.

In July, code findings revealed that Meta’s new high-end VR headset, codenamed Project Cambria, would be called the Meta Quest Pro.

In August 2022, Zuckerberg confirmed that the company would announce a new VR headset in October and revealed further details about the device.

“For the next device that’s coming out in October, there’s a few big features,” he said.

Zuckerberg revealed that the headset would feature eye and facial tracking and colour passthrough.

“The ability to now have kind of eye contact in virtual reality,” he said.

“Have your face be tracked so that way your avatar — it’s not just this still thing, but if you smile or if you frown or if you pout, or whatever your expression is, have that translate in real-time to your avatar.”

It is also rumoured to have higher-resolution displays than what is currently available on the Oculus Quest 2.

