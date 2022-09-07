Apple unveils Watch Series 8 and rugged Watch Ultra for extreme sports

Apple unveiled the latest additions to its smartwatch family — the Apple Watch Series 8, a new Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra — at its “Far Out” event on Wednesday, 7 September 2022.

The watch features a slew of enhancements over the previous generation, including a larger, edge-to-edge display, new safety features, and a body temperature sensor.

Apple described its latest smartwatch as the ultimate device for a healthy life.

It said the Apple Watch Series 8 features best-in-class health sensors and a new temperature sensor designed to help women monitor their ovulation and other vital signs.

Owners of the Apple Watch Series 8 can receive retrospective estimates of when they ovulate.

Apple also said its new temperature dual-sensor system is designed to reduce bias from the outside environment.

The Cupertino-based tech company’s new smartwatch also adds a crash detection safety feature.

It has two sensors capable of measuring up to 256 Gs to detect rapid decelerations. If a wearer is in a car crash, the smartwatch will automatically put them in contact with emergency services and notify designated contacts.

The Apple Watch Series 8 has a new Low Power Mode that extends its 18-hour battery life to 36 hours while maintaining many core features like Crash Detection.

Apple also introduced a new rugged smartwatch — the Apple Watch Ultra — aimed at extreme sports enthusiasts.

The Apple Watch Ultra has a 49mm case made from aerospace-grade titanium that surrounds the flat-screened sapphire crystal display to provide further protection.

The new rugged smartwatch has Apple’s biggest and brightest watch display, capable of reaching 2,000nits at peak brightness. It also has a Night Mode that turns the display’s active elements red for better visibility in the dark.

It features a new hardware “action” button, which wearers can customise for various functions below the Digital Crown.

It also has an improved speaker for increased volume and packs the biggest battery Apple has put in a smartwatch — capable of providing 36 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Apple said it would introduce a new battery optimisation feature later this year that can extend its battery life to 60 hours.

The Apple Watch Ultra has a new precision dual-frequency solution that uses the L1 and L5 frequency bands to improve GPS performance.

Apple said the Watch Ultra has the most accurate GPS of any sports watch on the market.

It also has a new siren feature, capable of reaching 86 decibels and up to 180 meters, to alert others to your location.

Apple also thought of scuba diving enthusiasts while designing the Apple Watch Ultra. It features double the water resistance of the Apple Watch Series 8 and measures parameters such as depth and water temperature.

The Apple Watch Ultra has three different bands, each designed for different extreme sports such as hiking and climbing, diving, and marathon running.

Apple also introduced an updated Apple Watch SE, featuring colour-matched back cases and a frame made from recycled aluminium.

It has a 30% larger display than the previous generation and is 20% faster thanks to the S8 chip — the same chip featured in the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple said the SE delivers the core features of the Apple Watch, including Crash Detection.

Pricing and availability

The Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, and Apple Watch Ultra will be available for pre-order today, with shipping starting on 23 September 2022.

The Series 8 is available in seven colours: midnight, starlight, silver, product red, and three brushed stainless steel finishes — silver, gold, and graphite.

Prices start at $399 for the GPS-only model and $499 for the variation with cellular connectivity and GPS.

The Apple Watch Ultra costs $799, while the Apple Watch SE starts at $249 for the GPS-only model. The Apple Watch SE with cellular connectivity will is priced at $349.

Below are images of the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Pro

Now read: Samsung adding new features to old foldables and watches