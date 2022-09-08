YouTuber builds automatic laser-powered lawnmower

YouTuber rctestflight has released a video of his experiments with high-power lasers to build an automatic lawnmower.
His build comprises a 40W blue laser from a computer numerical control (CNC) cutting machine, a 3D-printed motorised gimbal for rotation, and an old camera lens to focus the beam.
While the homemade grass-cutting gadget is impressive, it could only clear a few feet of grass over a week.
To improve the laser’s performance, rctestflight replaced the 40W blue laser with a high-powered laser array consisting of 24 smaller diodes.
However, while its performance improved to approximately six to eight feet over a week, the process was still agonisingly slow.
The YouTuber tried to improve the design further with a 3D-printed vacuum powered by a 2,700kV brushless motor to pull the blades of grass upright for faster cutting. However, the vacuum was way too loud.
Rctestflight mounted the laser cutter to an automated remote-controlled vehicle that travelled around two meters a day — or 0.00016 kilometres per hour.
He used two Arduino microcontrollers to control the movement of the laser and the mower’s speed.
The full video is embedded below.
