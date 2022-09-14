Best closing down deals at a doomed Game store

A range of products, including ultra-high-definition (UHD) TVs, fridge-freezer combos, smartphones, and printers, are some of the items available a discounted prices from one of Game’s soon-to-close stores.

We visited the Game Bel-Air in Northriding, Gauteng, to look at some of its “Everything Must Go” deals.

Some of the most-notable deals were on Samsung, LG, JVC, and Hisense UHD TVs of various sizes — priced between R7,599.20 and R19,999.20.

There are also various Hisense and Samsung refrigerators available, including a 536-litre Hisense fridge-freezer with french doors and a water dispenser for R19,974.

Game has marked down a range of budget-friendly smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy A03 and A23, for R1,999 and R3,679, respectively.

Those looking to upgrade or buy a printer for their office have a range of discounted options from which to choose.

Game is selling Canon Maxify MB5140 and Epson L5190 Eco Tank printers for R2,796 and R4,799, respectively.

Game closing several stores

The Massmart-owned retailer announced it would close a batch of stores as part of its parent company’s turnaround strategy.

It listed eight stores it plans to close, adding that another six will foll0w.

The eight stores set to shut down are:

Game Bel-Air in Northriding, Gauteng

Game CBD in Cape Town, Western Cape

Game Gilwell in East London, Eastern Cape

Game Greenstone in Modderfontein, Gauteng

Game Hazyview in Mpumalanga

Game Mall of the South in Johannesburg South, Gauteng

Game Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal

Game Westwood Mall in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal

The move comes after the retailer started a major store revamping project dubbed “Game Reimagined”.

The initiative has helped Massmart to gain insights into which stores were unprofitable or unviable.

Massmart told MyBroadband it had started Section 189 consultations with some 700 affected employees regarding the stores set for closure three months ago.

“We are still in discussions with staff to finalise closure dates,” it said.

“As is always the case, we will apply our best efforts to identify opportunities for redeployment of the affected staff members within the broader Massmart Group.”

To clear out some of its products, Game launched the “Everything Must Go” deals at affected stores on Monday, 12 September 2022.

Game said customers could expect at least 10% off most products, with limited exclusions, going up to markdowns of 40% on select items.

Customers have to go in-store to get product-specific discounts.

Twenty of the best deals from Game Bel-Air’s “Everything Must Go” sale are listed below.

Salton three-bar quartz heater — R319

Sunbeam three-bar quartz heater — R702

Logik 40cm remote control mist fan — R861

Eiger 4L 1,500W air fryer — R1,104.15

Russell Hobbs 8-in-1 food processor — R1,699

Samsung Galaxy A03 — R1,999

Sunbeam air cooler and heater — R2,099.25

Bennett Read Hydro15 water-filtration vacuum — R2,209

Canon Maxify MB5140 printer — R2,796

Samsung Galaxy A23 — R3,679

Epson L5190 Eco Tank printer — R4,799

Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart TV — R7,599.20

JVC 65-inch 4K Smart TV — R8,399.20

LG 65-inch Nanocell 4K Smart TV — R12,799.20

Hisense 70-inch 4K Smart TV — R13,599.20

Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV — R14,399.20

Hisense 474L fridge-freezer with water dispenser — R15,299

Samsung 520L fridge-freezer with water dispenser — R16,914

Hisense 536L French Door fridge-freezer with water dispenser — R19,974

Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K Smart TV — R19,999.20

Now read: South African retail CEO that dominated his competition